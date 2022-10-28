WIAA state cross country: Onalaska's Manny Putz, Holmen girls lead local contingent

The buzz around the run of Onalaska High School sophomore Manny Putz at last week's WIAA Division 1 sectional at Maple Grove Venues in West Salem was hard to miss.

Adults wearing apparel from other schools watched him run by and discuss the pace.

"He must be a senior," one said with a laugh until being corrected. "Really? A sophomore?"

Those in the Coulee Region know that, and the state has had one full school year and a fall season to understand the kind of mark he can make on the sport before he graduates in a few years.

Saturday's WIAA state meet at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids is an opportunity for Putz to be pushed, and those don't come around often.

Putz is one of three Hilltoppers running in the Division 1 boys race, and they are joined by a very good Holmen girls team that is making its first state appearance in 15 years.

The Vikings ran to a perfect score in the MVC meet a couple of weeks ago and won last week's sectional by seven points. Holmen coach Steve Mally said first or second was the same — both finishes qualify — but the championship had to feel good for a team that has just one senior among its top runners.

"I want them to have a mindset of, 'Now, we have an end, and we can relax and run a good race without having to worry about qualifying for anything,'" Mally said after the sectional victory. "There was no pressure at conference, and they ran relaxed. There was pressure to qualify here, and it got to them a little, but they still ran well.

"It's still better when they can just relax and run, though."

Senior Sabrina Lechnir has been the team's top runner and won the MVC title before crossing the finish line seventh at the sectional. Junior Anabella Filips has been right behind her and was with an eighth-place sectional finish last Saturday.

The chance to run as a group in Wisconsin Rapids should help a young program blossom in the coming years.

Putz started his ascent in state distance running by leading the Hilltoppers to a Division 1 team championship as a freshman. He placed seventh individually and was behind four seniors and two juniors.

He cruised to the MVC championship by breaking the course record and wasn't challenged in winning the sectional last week. After crossing the finish line, he grabbed a bottle of water when it was recognized that he didn't even appear to need it.

"It's recommended," he said before taking a drink.

Putz won't have a full team there with him this time, but teammates Blake Burnstad and Arlo White will be after placing second and 10th, respectively, last week.

"They are ready to run, so we have to keep those horses revved," Onalaska coach Darin Shepardson said after the sectional. "We have to sharpen the saw for Saturday's race.

"They have good races to run, and now they just have to go out there and do it."

DIVISION 2

West Salem's boys and girls are entered after second-place sectional finishes.

The boys are making their 13th overall appearance and third in a row after placing eighth and seventh the past two seasons. The girls are making their 12th appearance and second straight after finishing 12th in 2021.

Junior Brennan Garbers and senior Dawson Gronemus were West Salem's top two runners in last year's seventh-place finish, but sophomore Tom Stenberg led the way in the second-place sectional finish.

Freshman Carson Gronemus has added a spark to the lineup, and sophomore Philip Gabrielson has made a big jump after running with last year's state team.

The girls team takes back everyone who ran a year ago. Sophomore Mia Olson and senior Alena Donahue were the Panthers' top state finishers in 2021, and Olson is coming off a third-place sectional finish. Senior Morgan Quackenbush — West Salem's third state finisher last year — placed sixth last week.

DIVISION 3

It had been a gradual climb, but the Bangor boys have enjoyed a breakthrough season.

The Cardinals are nine years removed from a three-year run of having an incomplete team at a WIAA Division 3 sectional event, but they made sure that 2022 represented their biggest jump in progress with a spot in their first state meet on Saturday.

Bangor placed fifth in a Division 3 sectional hosted by Arcadia in 2010 but wasn't able to field a complete team again until 2014, when it returned with a 13th-place finish in Westby.

The Cardinals were 13th again the next year before jumping to seventh in 2016. The next jump took some time, but Bangor will have seven runners in the chute at The Ridges Golf Course on Saturday for the first time after not only qualifying from — but winning — the Osseo-Fairchild Sectional last week.

Bangor makes the trip with just one senior — Gavin Benzing led the Cardinals with a sixth-place finish at Osseo — and the certainty of finishing the best season program history on Saturday.

Juniors Nolan Langrehr and Aryn Lochen and sophomores Traevon Delaney, Evan Buchholz, Cian Buchholz and Josh Lockman will run with Benzing and gain some experience that will only help them next season.

AQUINAS BOYS: The Blugolds have a very experienced state runner in junior Jonathan Skemp, who placed 16th overall last season in helping Aquinas placed eighth as a team. Skemp also ran with the Blugolds' 202 Division 2 championship team.

Aquinas placed second to Bangor at the Osseo-Fairchild Sectional this year, and Skemp placed third individually.