WIAA state cross country: Onalaska's Manny Putz wins Division 1 championship

Onalaska High School sophomore Manny Putz has watched race videos where the winner crosses the finish line first by sticking his chest out.

He said Saturday afternoon afternoon after winning the WIAA Division 1 championship that he’d always wondered what that would be like.

“Now, I know,” he said.

Putz engaged in a tough race with Oconomowoc senior Zachariah Vance at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids, but the final 100 meters was like nothing Putz had experienced.

Putz led most of the race, but Vance made a push toward the end to take the lead. They emerged from the woods together for the final stretch run amid a screaming gallery, and Putz found a way to beat Vance by two-tenths of a second with his time of 15 minutes, 26.7 seconds.

“I crossed the line, fell down and woke up about 20 seconds later in another area,” Putz said. “I was asking, ‘Did I win? Did I win?’”

He won, and he has his patience and knowledge of how to run a race to credit for it.

Putz led the Hilltoppers to a team championship last season and was enjoying a ride home with teammates Blake Burnstad and Arlo White — all ran well — as he discussed his first individual title.

“I used every bit of energy I had at the end,” Putz said. “That was exactly what I needed.”

Onalaska coach Darin Shepardson said Putz got out a little fast but composed himself and got back in the groove he needed to find after the first half mile. Doing that, he said, allowed Putz the energy he needed to fight off Vance at the end of the race.

Patience was also a factor.

“It was about the 4K mark where Vance made his move,” Shepardson said. “His cadence and stride lengths were bigger than Manny’s and faster than Manny’s. He was closing in on him pretty quickly.”

Vance went hard and took the lead on a hilly section of the course, and Putz settled in behind him.

“Then they come out of the woods with about 320 meters left,” Shepardson said. “That’s the last time I saw Manny, and I felt like he was hurting but composed. He moved on Vance with 50 meters left,and Vance had something left, but Manny’s effort over the last 10 steps — which I only saw on video — did it.”

Putz said he did feel comfortable running without the lead near the end of the race due to his confidence in finishing. As long as he kept Vance close, he thought, he’d be fine.

“When he passed me, I knew I still had energy,” Putz said. “I figured I’d let him take the lead to the last 100 meters. I tend to have enough energy for a kick at the end, and I barely had enough.But I had what I needed.

“He definitely put up a fight to the end, and that was probably one of the best races of the year.”

Burnstad, a junior who also ran with the Hilltoppers’ championship team last season, placed 33rd overall with a time of 16:39.3, and White made his state debut as a sophomore and finished 74th in 17:11.

“All three of our runners ran really well,” Shepardson said. “It was a nice day for us. The cherry on top was having Manny win it.”

Division 1 girls

Holmen’s first Division 1 state appearance in 15 years resulted in a 10th-place finish, which tied their Class B performance in 1989 as the best in program history.

The Vikings were led by junior Anabella Filips, who completed the course in 19:57. She was 41st overall but 21st when it came to team points, and that started Holmen on its way to a score of 239.

Muskego won with a 45 and was followed by Slinger (110) and Kaukauna (122) in a dominant victory.

Filips was followed by freshman Sabrina Lechnir (20:09), junior Sydney Valiska (20:43.4), sophomore Bailey Sommerville (21:03.3) and freshman Jocelyn Williams (21:28.6). Lechnir was 48th overall and gave Holmen 26 points with her finish.

The Vikings return six of their top seven runners next season as they try to earn a return trip and qualify two straight years for the first time in team history.

Division 2 boys

West Salem was ninth with a score of 239 in a meet won by Green Bay Notre Dame (81). Lakeside Lutheran was second (115) and Appleton Xavier third (143).

The Panthers were led by junior Brennan Garbers and his time of 17:39.3. He placed 61st overall and gave the Panthers 35 points. Senior Dawson Gronemus (17:54.2) and sophomore Tom Stenberg (17:54.5) weren’t far behind as West Salem posted its third top-10 finish in a row.

Freshman Dawson Gronemus (17:57.4) and sophomore Carter Quackenbush (17:59.8) also scored for the Panthers.

Division 2 girls

West Salem placed eighth with a score of 221, and that is its best state finish since placing eighth in 2006.

Sophomore Mia Olson led the Panthers with her time of 20:29. She placed 38th overall and gave the Panthers 19 team points Senior Alena Donahue crossed the line next in 20:57.6 and gave West Salem 29 points while finishing 54th.

Senior Morgan Quackenbush (21:27.4), sophomore Kennedy Garbers (21:32.2) and junior Payton Greer (21:52.9) also contributed to West Salem’s team score.

Appleton Xavier won the team championship with a score of 81 that held off second-place Dodgeville/Mineral Point (124) and third-place Green Bay Notre Dame (140).

G-E-T junior Adrianna Rotering crossed the line in 21:27.5 to place 85th overall. Arcadia senior Tegan Michalek was 89th in 21:31.8.

Division 3 boys

Bangor finished 12th and Aquinas 15th with team scores of 255 and 342, respectively.

Kohler was the team champion with a 94 and was followed by Stevens Point Pacelli (102) and Iowa-Grant (162). Cochrane-Fountain City senior Wesley Pronschinske won the race in 16:08.9

Aquinas junior Jonathan Skemp was the top individual finisher with a time of 16:42 that was good for 12th overall.

Senior Gavin Benzing led the Cardinals in their first state meet with a time of 17:47.8 that gave his team 27 points. He was 46th overall. Sophomore Traevon Delaney (18:09.7) gave bangor 36 points and was Bangor’s second runner.

Junior Nolan Langrehr (18:17.1), sophomore Evan Buchholz (19:19.1) and junior Aryn Lochen (19:21.4) also had scoring runs for the Cardinals.

Skemp was backed up by freshman Oliver Buck (19:24.1), sophomore Travor Paulson (19:47.3), freshman Kaleb Azene (20:00.7 and sophomore Declan Gregg (20:11.2).

Division 3 girls

Westby freshman Elizabeth Curtis made her state debut with a 46th-place finish and time of 20:59.6, and Bangor sophomore Anna Fronk completed her second state race with a time of 21:05.9, which was good for 48th place.

Cochrane-Fountain City won the team championship and was led by individual champion Addy Duellman (18:58.1), who is just a freshman. Seniors Reese Ehrat (19:38.3) and Breilynn Halverson (20:13.9) also finished in the top 10 for the Pirates.