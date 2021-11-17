WIAA state football championships: Setting the scene

WHAT: WIAA football state championships

WHEN: Thursday-Friday

WHERE: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison

HISTORY: This is the 45th version of the state championship series, which began in 1976 with title wins for Antigo (Division 1), Menomonee Falls East (Division 2), Plymouth (Division 3) and De Soto (Division 4).

TICKETS: They can be purchased by visiting https://wiaawi.org/Tickets. Tickets must be redeemed on a mobile device. They are being sold at a cost of $11 for a single game, $30 for an all-day pass Thursday and $25 for an all-day pass Friday.

COVID PRECAUTIONS: Ticketed fans will be required to wear masks when in an indoor area of Camp Randall. Masks are not required in outdoor public spaces.

THE SCHEDULE

Thursday's Games

Division 7

Coleman (13-0) vs. Reedsville (12-1), 10 a.m.

Division 6

Colby (12-1) vs. Fond du Lac Springs (11-2), 1 p.m.

Division 5

Aquinas (13-0) vs. Mayville (11-2), 4 p.m.

Division 4

Ellsworth (12-0) vs. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (13-0), 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Division 3

Rice Lake (11-2) vs. Pewaukee (11-2), 10 a.m.

Division 2

Waunakee (13-0) vs. Mequon Homestead (11-2), 1 p.m.

Division 1

Franklin (13-0) vs. Sun Prairie (13-0), 4 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

2007

AQUINAS 27, KEWAUNEE 0: The Blugolds won their first WIAA state title by using a 20-point second quarter to blank Kewaunee and complete a 12-2 season at Camp Randall. Sam Pederson rushed for 197 yards and scored three touchdowns. Kevin Schams passed for 162 yards and completed touchdown passes to Tony Favre and Jason King.

1995

AQUINAS 14, WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 10: The Blugolds won their final WISAA championship as a Division 2 team and completed an 11-1 season. Justin Shimanski scored the winning touchdown, and Matt Watson caught a touchdown pass from Andy Marinelli and two interceptions in a game Aquinas trailed 10-0.

1993

AQUINAS 21, WINNEBAGO LUTHERAN 0: The Blugolds (10-2) won their first championship as a WISAA Division 2 school and shut out the Vikings, who entered the game unbeaten at Camp Randall. Steve Stenslien rushed for 239 yards and scored two touchdowns, one on a 90-yard run. Sean Stephens also caught a 2-yard TD pass from Brian Pitsch.

1988

MILWAUKEE MARQUETTE 7, AQUINAS 0: The Blugolds (9-3) lost a Class A title game and managed just 104 total yards at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh. Marquette scored in the second quarter, and Kevin Colburn led Aquinas with 57 rushing yards.

1983

FOND DU LAC SPRINGS 31, AQUINAS 0: The Blugolds finished 11-1 after the Ledgers outscored all of Aquinas' previous opponents, who scored 18 points in 11 games., at Mansfield Stadium in Madison. Aquinas had just 117 total yards after 1,000-yard fullback Steve Squier was injured on his first carry.

1979

WAUKESHA CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 13, AQUINAS 0: The Blugolds (11-1) couldn't get much going against the Crusaders in a game played at UW-La Crosse. Memorial held Tom Kratt, who was averaging 151 rushing yards per game, to 59, and limited quarterback Greg Mathy to two completions.

1970

GREEN BAY PREMONTRE 6, AQUINAS 0: The Blugolds made their first championship appearance and were shut out to end a 10-1 season at Camp Randall. Aquinas was trying to complete its first unbeaten season since 1949. The Blugolds averaged 319 rushing yards in the first 10 games and gained 80.

