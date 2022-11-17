 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WIAA state football: La Crosse Aquinas leads Mayville 14-7 after three quarters

MADISON -- Jackson Flottmeyer hit Collin Conzemius with a 71-yard touchdown pass to give the Aquinas High School football team a 14-7 lead over Mayville after three quarters of the WIAA Division 5 championship game at Camp Randall Stadium.

The Blugolds (12-1) led 8-7 at the half, and Flottmeyer completed the pass on the second of his team's only two plays of the third quarter. The touchdown came with 3:45 left in the third.

Calvin Hargrove scored the Blugolds' first touchdown on a 3-yard run, and Conzemius followed that up with a conversion run.

