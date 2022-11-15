WIAA state football: Tournament information

Aquinas notes: The Blugolds beat the Cardinals 28-26 in last year’s championship game and are trying to win their third state title since 2007. ... Senior RB Calvin Hargrove leads a ground game that averages 171.7 yards per game with 106 carries for 729 yards and 14 touchdowns. ... Sophomore Kyle White has added 488 yards and seven touchdowns on 67 carries, and senior David Malin 378 yards and three touchdowns on just 46 carries. ... QB Jackson Flottmeyer has completed 137 of 202 passes for 2,514 yards, 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions. ... Senior WR Collin Conzemius leads the Blugolds in receptions (40), receiving yards (811) and touchdown catches (14). ... Malin ranks second with 36 catches for 632 yards and and third with four touchdowns receptions. ... The Blugolds have rushed for an average of 211 yards during the postseason and had 321 rushing yards in a playoff win over Maple Northwestern. ... Hargrove leads the team with 143 total tackles and 25 TFLs, and senior LB Damien Lee has added 138, 17 TFLs and a team-high 9½ sacks; Mayville notes: The Cardinals won a Division 4 championship in 1994 have finished second three times. ... Senior RB Blake Schraufnagel is the undeniable team leader with 2,478 rushing yards and 39 touchdowns on 210 attempts. ... He has rushed for at least 133 yards in every game and has topped 200 yards five times. ... Schraufnagel has rushed for 16 touchdowns in his past five games. ... Mayville averages 342.3 rushing yards per game. ... QB Adison Mittelstadt has completed 75 of 115 passes for 1,307 yards, 15 touchdowns and one interception. ... He averages 100.5 passing yards per game. ... Bradley Bushke leads the team with 30 catches for 547 yards and eight touchdowns. ... The Cardinals have shut out two postseason opponents before needing a fourth-quarter touchdown to beat Prairie du Chien 26-21 in last week’s semifinals. ... DL Zane Vetter leads Mayville with 108 total tackles, and Bushke has added 72 to go along with a team-high 5½ sacks. ... The defense allows 101 passing yards and 93 rushing yards per game.