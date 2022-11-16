WIAA state football: Tournament information

WEST SALEM NOTES: The Panthers are playing in their fourth championship game and are trying to win their first title since 2007. ... West Salem also lost championship games in 2002 and 2005. ... Senior QB Brett McConkey has passed for 1,753 yards and 15 touchdowns while being intercepted seven times. ... McConkey has completed 102 of 155 passes. ... Senior RB Luke Noel has rushed for 1,135 yards and 26 touchdowns, while McConkey has picked up 693 rushing yards and scored 11 touchdowns on 98 attempts. ... The Panthers average 336 total yards per game. ... Senior WR Brennan Kennedy is McConkey’s top passing target with 37 catches for 798 yards and eight touchdowns. ... senior WR Andy Johnson has 29 receptions for 407 yards and four touchdowns. ... Luke Noel leads the team with 90 tackles and has two defensive touchdowns with three fumble recoveries. ... Brennan Kennedy has six interceptions, while Brett McConkey has four and Andy Johnson three. ... The Panthers have held six opponents to eight points or fewer; MONROE NOTES: The Cheesemakers have won four state championships, the last coming in 1994. ... Monroe qualified for the semifinal round of last year’s playoffs and own championships in 1986, 1991, 1992 and 1994. ... The Cheesemakers average 397.4 rushing yards per game with a pair of 1,000-yard backs in a Wing-T attack. ... Alex Hernandez leads the way with 1,487 yards and 26 touchdowns, and Keatin Sweeney has added 1,321 yards and 23 touchdowns. ... QB George Brukwicki has only attempted 26 passes this season, but he has completed 21 of them for 451 yards and five touchdowns. ... He has been intercepted one time. ... Drew Indergand has a team-high eight catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns. ... Tucker Markham leads the defense with 120 tackles, while Lane Meier had 98. ... Charlie Wiegel has a team-high seven sacks. ... Monroe’s closest game this season is a 22-21 win over Pewaukee in the second round of the playoffs. ... Its next-closest game with a 40-19 victory over Mount Horeb/Barneveld.