GREEN BAY — The Aquinas High School basketball team wanted to enjoy a special day on Friday, and it did.

There was reason to celebrate a 79-55 win over Mishicot in a WIAA Division 4 state semifinal at the Resch Center on Thursday for the opportunity that accompanied it.

That leads to the work that was required Friday afternoon at Green Bay Notre Dame as the top-seeded Blugolds (28-1) prepared for a championship game against second-seeded Laconia (26-3) at 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

Aquinas spent 90 minutes getting ready to play the Spartans, who were state runner-up a year ago.

“It’s like a typical pregame practice in that we’re trying to refine a couple of things on the defensive side to make sure we’re tight with our pressure and rotations,” Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said. “We also just want to reaffirm what we’re doing offensively.

“I think they are going to throw a variety of things at us, including a 1-3-1 (zone defense) halfcourt with some man where they pack it a little bit. They’ll deny Macy (Donarski) at some point, I’d guess, too.”

The Blugolds have plenty to focus on against a young team that has already experienced plenty of success. Laconia also had little trouble in its semifinal Thursday night as it beat Colfax 58-35.

Sophomore Tierney Madison, a 5-foot-10 guard, scored a game-high 19 points and made 2 of 3 attempts from the 3-point line in that game. Sophomore Molly Duel added 13 points and nine rebounds.

“We were just trying to get ready for any little piece we could,” Donarski said of the practice time. “That and getting shots up.”

It’s safe to say that Aquinas senior Autumn Passehl was getting her shots up after scoring a season-high 24 points and making 6 of 7 3-point attempts against Mishicot.

Passehl has made 18 of her last 38 3-point attempts, and some more of that accuracy will be needed against the Spartans, who lost to Waupun, Madison Edgewood and Winnebago Lutheran Academy this season.

Edgewood, a team Aquinas beat 70-36 on Dec. 3, handed Laconia a 59-51 defeat on Jan. 21.

The Blugolds watched the Spartans win Thursday night, and Donarski said he saw what he expected after some periodic scouting leading up to the tournament.

“They attack the rim really well and are really disciplined,” he said of the Spartans. “They are a great passing team if you watch. They can reverse the ball multiple times, and that’s what you want because you get the defense shifting and there are gaps to attack for open looks.”

Aquinas is looking for its third championship since 2018, and Laconia is playing in its third championship game since 2019. The Spartans lost both of those games.