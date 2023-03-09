GREEN BAY – She shot with confidence and without hesitation.

And as each shot dropped through the net, the Aquinas High School girls basketball team crept closer to the WIAA Division 4 state championship game.

It wasn’t that senior Autumn Passehl couldn’t miss on Thursday night – she did twice – but she was automatic enough to propel the top-seeded Blugolds to a 79-55 semifinal win over fourth-seeded Mishicot at the Resch Center.

Passehl made 8 of 10 shots and knocked down 6 of 7 attempts from the 3-point line to score a season-high 24 points, give the crowd a show and end the Indians’ season.

“When they came out in man (to man defense), I knew that Macy (Donarski) would be able to open up the lane and get me some free looks,” said Passehl, whose team plays Laconia (26-3) in a 12:45 p.m. championship game Saturday. “That really helped.”

When Mishicot coach Mike Garceau started preparation for the Blugolds (28-1), he said there were too many aspects with which to contend.

“I don’t know that I ever witnessed a team shoot it like that,” he said. “Our game plan coming in was to limit Macy’s penetration and limit shooters. You have to try and take a little bit of everything away.

“Sammy (Davis) can get to the hoop, Macy can penetrate and create, and the other three can shoot. You pick your poison. We picked our poison and it bit. Autumn was just phenomenal.”

Passehl made five 3s in the first half and hit them from all over the court.

Her first gave the Blugolds a 10-4 lead, her second made it 19-8 and her third 22-10.

Donarski also set Passehl up for two more late in the half, and the fifth gave Aquinas a 35-16 lead with 3 minutes, 39 seconds left in the half.

While the Indians (21-7) were able to attack with senior Kailey Tulachka, she became their only real option. Tulachka scored Mishicot’s first 10 points and had 12 of her team-high 14 in the first half.

Tulachka said the defensive pressure administered by Aquinas simply wore her team down.

“It’s definitely frustrating because we’re a team that depends on the post, and they spread us out more,” she said. “Later in the season, we’ve come up more with perimeter shooters, but it got to us late and they kind of took it away. Then it was just driving, and that kind of stopped us a bit.”

The Blugolds were their typical trapping selves, and that resulted in turnover after turnover even after Mishicot was able to move the ball well and try to play for long possessions. Those turnovers resulted in plenty of points to help the Blugolds pull away.

Aquinas scored 21 points off 15 Mishicot turnovers and turned fast break opportunities into 10.

Donarski pushed the pace and scored 21 points to go with her seven assists, three steals and two blocked shots.

The point guard and University of Montana commit remained effective despite picking up two fouls in the first three minutes. Davis picked up her first foul in the first minute – Mishicot’s first possession resulted in one foul on Davis and another on Donarski – but things didn’t snowball despite the team staying aggressive.

“We do just stress defensive intensity, and there are ways to do that without hacking on them, but I fell victim to that early,” Donarski said. “We’ve struggled with that the whole year. I think our ability to pressure the ball with everyone on the court helps even when we are in foul trouble.

“Everyone’s willing to step up, do what we need and apply extra pressure on the ball.”

Davis added 12 points on 5-for-10 shooting and 11 rebounds to go with two steals.

Donarski, Maddie Murphy and Shea Bahr each hit a 3 of her own, Murphy added nine points and senior Barcha Hnizdilova six points and six rebounds.

But Passehl’s shooting display was what had people talking after the Blugolds qualified for a championship game for a sixth time since 2017.

“Everybody believes in her as well as our other shooters,” Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said. “I just feel like that contagious behavior is super important for us to be as good as we are capable of being.

“And you could just see (Passehl) swelling with confidence, and I felt like she hit one from the left corner in the first half, and I thought she was out of bounds.”