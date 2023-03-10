GREEN BAY -- There wasn't an accurate count for the number of times Blair-Taylor High School senior Sydney Fremstad picked herself up from the Resch Center floor on Thursday.

The forward was intent on setting an inside presence as the second-seeded Wildcats played third-seeded Wabeno/Laona in a WIAA Division 5 state semifinal in Green Bay.

Fremstad didn't want the Rebels to get comfortable in the paint, and it that meant using all her force to rip the basketball out of their hands and hit the deck in the deck in the process, so be it.

Loose ball on the ground? She was going for it.

The focus, rightfully, when it comes to Blair-Taylor is on the backcourt tandem of Lindsay Steien and Abby Thompson, but Fremstad's performance as a complementary piece certainly stood out as the Wildcats beat Wabeno/Laona 55-26.

The Wildcats earned a championship game against top-seeded Chippewa Falls McDonell (25-5) that tips off at 11:05 a.m. Saturday at the Resch.

Fremstad wasn't too gimpy after the game, and coach Jesse Lien said the team had enough bandages and whatnot to help her recover and be ready for the Macks.

"I think if there was a record for falling down out there," Fremstad said with a smile, "I got it."

The physicality of Fremstad and the length of 6-foot-1 freshman Andrea Waldera made life difficult for the Rebels (21-8) and paved the way for Thompson (18 points) and Steien (16 points) to do their thing -- ball hawk defensively and push the pace offensively -- for the program's biggest victory to date.

"Sydney was everywhere," Lien said. "We came out with a bunch of Band-Aids and stuff on her arms and legs, and she was diving the ball. Throw Andrea in there, and she's long and gets those blocks.

"When they are both in there at the same time, they are tough. It's tough to get rebounds from them. Talk about getting after it, that's what we want to do inside."

Fremstad had 11 rebounds, and Waldera blocked six shots to deny chance after chance to Wabeno/Laona, which didn't score its first basket until 5 minutes, 13 seconds passed and scored its final basket with 7:10 remaining in the game.

Thompson and Steien played their games, and Kierstyn Kindschy stepped forward with three big 3-pointers in the first half to loosen up the Rebels defensively.

Guarding the perimeter in addition to the transition game pushed by Thompson and Steien was too much for the Rebels to handle.

"We let them play their style of basketball and had some turnovers that led to transition points and 3s that put us in a hole," Wabeno/Laona coach Andrew Harrison said. "We weren't able to full climb out of that."

The Wildcats had 21 field goals, and 15 of those were set up by assists. Steien had seven of them and Thompson four, many of those going from one to the other.

The chemistry, especially in transition -- they also combined for 12 steals with six apiece -- stood out as the Wildcats pulled away early.

"We've been playing basketball for a long time together," Steien said. "That always helps."

Blair-Taylor's biggest first-half lead was at 27-5, and that came after a a Stein steal and drive to the basket with 6:04 remaining in the half. The Rebels found a little success after that but, it didn't stop the Wildcats from a 31-12 halftime lead.

Not much changed in the second half as Blair-Taylor continued its pressure, transition and control of game flow.

"Those top two girls (Steien and Thompson) are so tough," Harrison said. "You see in watching the stats they put up. We knew what we were getting into, and we knew they were going to be a handful.

"But we can't prepare our girls for that as best as we tried with their quickness and their skill. We wanted to run them off the 3-point line and push them to their off hand."

They couldn't and faded pretty quickly as the game progressed.

The Rebels were held to 24-percent shooting (12 for 50) and missed all 19 of their attempts from the 3-point line.

The Wildcats played with poise and were calm and collected in their first state appearance. They said keep things light and in perspective helped, but that's easier said than done.

Fremstad said the team visited the Resch Center on Thursday to get familiar with the venue, and that helped produce the demeanor.

"It was a little nerve-racking (Thursday) night because we were at state, and we'd never done that before," she said. "But when we got here (Friday), I felt a little more calm. The atmosphere was chill."

That could change Saturday when the Wildcats meet the Macks, who beat fourth-seeded Albany (28-1) 59-20 in the first semifinal on Friday.

Junior center Aubrey Dorn scored 16 points to lead McDonell, which had a 35-11 lead by the end of the first half. The Macks also like to get up and down the floor, so it will come down to whichever team can excel at its game.

"We're expecting a great game," Lien said. "They're a good team, and we're a good team.

"We have to work on what they're doing best, and try to stop those easy baskets they get and keep the pressure on them all the time. And we still have to play our game, and they have to stop us, too."