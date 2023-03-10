GREEN BAY --The Blair-Taylor High School girls basketball team is headed to the WIAA Division 5 state championship game after a dominant semifinal performance on Thursday.

The second-seeded Wildcats (28-1) used a string start and very sharp performance to beat third-seeded Wabeno/Laona (21-8) 55-26 in the second semifinal played at the Resch Center in Green Bay on Thursday.

Blair-Taylor will play top-seeded Chippewa Falls McDonell (25-5) in Saturday's 11:05 a.m. championship game.

Senior Abby Thompson scored 18 points, and senior teammate Lindsay Steien added 16 for Blair-Taylor, which is making its first state appearance.

The Wildcats set the tone by scoring the first seven points and had a 27-5 lead at one point in the first half.