GREEN BAY --Senior Autumn Passehl made six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 24 points to help the Aquinas High School girls basketball team beat Mishicot 79-55 in a WIAA Division 4 semifinal at the Resch Center on Thursday.

Senior Macy Donarski added 21 points for the Blugolds (28-1), who won their 27th straight game and qualified to play either second-seeded Laconia or third-seeded Colfax in the championship game Saturday afternoon.

Passehl scored 17 of her points in the first half, and Aquinas never looked back after building a 37-20 lead by that points. Passehl made 8 of 10 shots and hit 6 of her 7 attempts from the 3-point line.

Donarski made 7 of 18 shots and added seven assists and three steals for the Blugolds.

Freshman Sammy Davis had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Aquinas, which followed up its 17-point first-half advantage by scoring nine of the first 10 points in the second half.