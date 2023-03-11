GREEN BAY – The Aquinas High School girls basketball team needed a spark, and a 3-pointer by senior Autumn Passehl has always seemed to do the trick.

So when Macy Donarski got the ball in the sharpshooter’s hands, and Passehl knocked down the shot – her first of the game – it got the Blugolds within five points of Laconia early in the second half, and there was some momentum expected to accompany it.

When Laconia went to the other end, Payton Morgan missed a 3 from the right corner, but teammate Tierney Madigan grabbed the offensive rebound and fired to Aubrey Leonard, who knocked down a 3 of her own to negate Passehl’s breakthrough shot from 21 seconds prior.

It summed up the game of chase the Blugolds lost as Saturday’s WIAA Division 4 championship game progressed.

The Spartans avoided the trouble generally instigated by the Blugolds’ defensive pressure, made 3-pointers, rebounded very well and handed Aquinas a 64-51 loss at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

“Our rotations were just a little off,” Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said. “We were always just a little late getting to the shooter.”

The Spartans (27-3) won their first team state championship after a couple of runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2022 and led every second after senior Reece Keel knocked down a 3-pointer with 13 minutes, 58 seconds remaining in the first half.

She followed it up with another and Laconia’s confidence grew on the way to a 20-9 advantage with 10:24 on the clock. Laconia made six of its eight 3-pointers in the first half with very clean ball movement to end the Blugolds’ 26-game winning streak.

The Spartans did many things well, but avoiding trouble as the Blugolds (28-2) sprinted from spot to spot and swiped at and grabbed at the ball with their hands was probably the biggest.

“It really came down to keeping our composure and not putting our head down and driving without a plan,” Laconia coach Chris Morgan said. “We always talk about teasing the trap, and I thought we did a nice job of teasing the trap and getting the ball out of our hands before two people got on us.

“From there, on the ball reversal, I thought we did a great job of veering in the middle, getting the top defender on our back and playing a little five-on-four for a second.”

Aquinas never completely recovered from the 18-2 run that came after they built a 7-2 lead. The Spartans always seemed to have the answer when needed.

Aquinas senior Macy Donarski had 18 points and 11 assists, but she was held to four points on just six shots in the first half. Freshman Sammy Davis scored 10 first-half points, but both players encountered foul trouble in the second half.

Donarski was whistled for her fourth with 13:21 left, and Davis was issued her fourth foul with 11:54 on the clock. Davis, who scored 12 points, fouled out 22 seconds later.

“I thought about taking Sammy out (after the fourth foul), but we were still fighting for the game,” Donarski said. “I had to have her out there to give us the best chance.”

Keel scored all 16 of her points in the first half and Leonard all 15 of hers in the second half. While those two combined to make 5 of 9 attempts from the 3-point line, Aquinas made 4 of 27 for 14.8%. The Blugolds made 2 of 13 in the first half and 2 of 14 in the second.

Senior Shea Bahr made one of those 3s — Donarski and Maddie Murphy also hit one each — and finished with nine points and three steals.