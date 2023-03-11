GREEN BAY -- The Blair-Taylor High School girls basketball team earned the right to walk away from the Resch Center with smiles Saturday afternoon.

The Wildcats didn't have the gold ball they wanted to take home with them, but a valiant effort in a 61-46 loss to Chippewa Falls McDonell in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game in Green Bay.

That smile was present when senior Lindsay Steien discussed the loss in a media room at the Resch. Blair-Taylor's first state appearance did not end the desired way, but the significance of the big-picture accomplishment was realized.

“I had a lot of fun throughout the four years we’ve been here," Steien said. "I’m grateful that we’ve had a group of girls that have stuck together throughout a long time and it’s just been fun playing throughout all four years and youth sports and everything.”

Sure, she was given the opportunity, but Steien -- although hurt by the outcome -- knew her team fought to the end against the Macks.

That can make the finality of such a successful season a little easier to accept. These Wildcats (28-2) were the first girls team in program history to not only qualify for a state tournament but win a game at one.

The Macks (26-5) turned in two of their best performances of the season over the weekend, and Blair-Taylor was able to put together one comeback but couldn't extend the second long enough.

The end result was McDonell winning its first state title.

Steien and senior teammate Abby Thompson lit a fire under their team after it found itself in an 11-point deficit in the first half, and the Wildcats spent significant energy making that go away.

“We came here to fight and we came here to play," Thompson said, "and that’s what we did when we came back."

But when the Macks put together another run, the answers were a little tougher to find.

Thompson finished with 15 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Steien added 15 points, five rebounds and five assists.

But after Steien tied the game at 27 for the first time since it was scoreless, McDonell scored the next six and nine of the next 13.

Thompson nailed a 3-pointer off a Steien pass to trim the Macks' lead to 36-34 with 11 minutes, 54 seconds left, but that was as close as the Wildcats could get the rest of the way.

McDonell coach Don Cooper knew his team still had a fight on its hands, but he was also confident that it could handle the situation.

“It’s a testament to Blair-Taylor and the seniors they have," he said. "Abby Thompson and Lindsey Steien are never going to quit.

"Knowing them, they just don’t give up and these girls knew that and it stems from our leadership and the players we have (to be able to pull away).”

The Macks used junior center Aubrey Dorn in the first half and spread the the ball around much more in the second.

Dorn made all five of her shot attempts in the first half and scored 12 of her team-high 16 points to give the Macks a 27-23 lead. Marley Hughes and Emily Cooper then each scored nine of their 14 points as McDonell pulled away in the second half.

“They were aggressive taking it to the hole and we had to try to stop that," Blair-Taylor coach Jesse Lien said. "At the beginning, when we got in a little bit of foul trouble early and then we had to cover up and the bench did a nice job coming in and helping out get through the first half."