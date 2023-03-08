WHAT: WIAA state girls basketball tournament

WHEN: Thursday-Saturday

WHERE: Resch Center, Green Bay

TICKETS: Can be purchased online at the Ticket Star website of by calling Ticket Star at 1-800-895-0071 or through a link on the WIAA website (https://ww.wiaawi.org/Tickets#4269713-girls-basketball). Ticket cost per session is $11, plus $2 for processing.

SCHEDULE

DIVISION 1

Friday’s semifinals

(1) Brookfield East (26-2) vs. (4) Germantown (23-5), 6:35 p.m.

(2) Hortonville (25-3) vs. (3) Kettle Moraine (26-1), following first semifinal

Saturday’s championship

Semifinal winners, following 6:35 p.m. Division 2 game

DIVISION 2

Friday’s semifinals

(1) Pewaukee (27-1) vs. (4) Lakeland (22-6), 1:35 p.m.

(2) Green Bay Notre Dame (27-1) vs. (3) McFarland (26-2), following first semifinal

Saturday’s championship

Semifinal winners, 6:35 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Thursday’s semifinals

(1) Waupun (21-7) vs. (4) Milwaukee Academy of Science (22-3), 1:35 p.m.

(2) West Salem (26-2) vs. (3) Kewaskum (22-5), following first semifinal

Saturday’s championship

Semifinal winners, following Division 4 game

DIVISION 4

Thursday’s semifinals

(1) Aquinas (27-1) vs. (4) Mishicot (21-6), 6:35 p.m.

(2) Laconia (25-3) vs. (3) Colfax (21-6), following first semifinal

Saturday’s championship

Semifinal winners, following 11:05 a.m. Division 5 game

DIVISION 5

Friday’s semifinals

(1) Chippewa Falls McDonell (24-5) vs. (4) Albany (28-0), 9:05 a.m.

(2) Blair-Taylor (27-1) vs. Wabeno/Laona (21-7), following first semifinal

Saturday’s championship

Semifinal winners, 11:05 a.m.

NOTEWORTHY

DIVISION 1: Third-seeded Kettle Moraine is the defending state champion, and its only loss this season came to top-seeded Division 2 qualifier Green Bay Notre Dame. ... The Lasers, led by West Virginia commit Grace Grocholski (24.8 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 47.8% on 3s) have won 17 straight since that 76-67 loss, and their four postseason wins have been by an average of 44 points. ... Top-seeded Brookfield East has a qualifier for the second straight season, and second-seeded Hortonville is in the state field for the fifth time since 2017. ... The Polar Bears have never won a state game. ... Fourth-seeded Germantown won the Division 1 championship in 2021 and features senior Kamorea “KK” Arnold, a UConn commit. ... Arnold averages 23.5 points, 7.8 assists and 7.6 rebounds per game.

DIVISION 2: Top-seeded Pewaukee was state runner-up a year ago and is in the tournament for a third straight season with Division I recruit Ginelle Janowski (15.2 ppg) as its leader. ... Top-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame has won the past two Division 2 state title, beating Onalaska at the La Crosse Center in 2021 and Pewaukee at the Resch last year. ... Gracie Grzesk is a Wisconsin commit who averages 15.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Tritons. ... Third-seeded McFarland is making its first state appearance since winning a title in 1999. ... McFarland junior Teagan Mallegni, who has many Division I offers, averages 24.2 ppg, 11.8 rpg, 4.7 apg and shoots 34.7% from the 3-point line. ... Fourth-seeded Lakeland is at state for the first time since 1993. ... Senior Julianna Ouimette and sophomore Kristian Ouimette both have Division I offers and combine to average nearly 40 ppg for the Thunderbirds.

DIVISION 3: Top-seeded Waupun won this championship last season and is led by 6-1 junior Kayl Petersen, who has already committed to Marquette. ... Petersen averages 20.6 points and 10.9 rebounds. ... Sophomore Lydia Aalsma (14.2 ppg) also has Division I offers. ... Fourth-seed Milwaukee Academy of Science won its sectional final by 41 points and is now a three-time state qualifier. ... Senior Lalani Ellis (21.1 ppg) is drawing Division I interest as is senior teammate Beautiful Waheed (19.8 ppg, 12.7 rpg). ... Third-seeded Kewaskum is a state qualifier for the first time since 1982, and it clipped Freedom by two to win the sectional final. ... Kewaskum senior Madilyn Dogs (14.7 ppg, 8.4 rpg) has committed to the Division I New Jersey Institute of Technology. ... Second-seeded West Salem is making its first state appearance since 1997. ... Sophomore Megan Johnson leads the Panthers with 14.6 ppg and 9.7 rpg as they try to pick up their first state win in their fourth attempt. ... West Salem has won eight straight since a loss to Division 4 top-seeded Aquinas.

DIVISION 4: Top-seeded Aquinas (27-1) has won 26 straight games and is making its sixth state appearance since 2017. ... The Blugolds won championships in 2018 and 2019 and are led by senior and University of Montana commit Macy Donarski (20.1 ppg, 8.3 apg, 5.4 spg, 5.2 rpg). ... Freshman Sammy Davis has pitched in with 16.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg and 54-percent shooting. ... Fourth-seeded Mishicot has qualified three times in four years and won the 2021 championship. ... The Indians, who started the season with three straight losses, have won their past three games by a total of five points. ... Second-seeded Laconia was runner-up last season, and its top three scorers this year are sophomores. ... Tierney Madisogan leads the way with 12.5 ppg, while Payton Morgan (10.6 ppg) has hit 65 3-pointers. ... Third-seeded Colfax is at state for the first time since 2013 and spoiled Neillsville’s unbeaten season in last week’s sectional finals. ... Junior McKenna Shipman (16.7 ppg) scored more than 30 points twice and has a solid inside-outside game for the Vikings, who have won seven straight games.

DIVISION 5: Top-seeded McDonell Central are in the state field for a third straight year and after losing semifinal games the past two seasons. ... The Macks have own five straight and are led by junior Emily Cooper (16.0 ppg, 5.2 apg), who has made 78 3-pointers, and double-double machine Aubrey Dorn (14.2 ppg, 10.0 rpg). ... Fourth-seeded Albany is the only unbeaten team in the field. ... The Comets have won their postseason games by an average of 29 points. ... Sophomore Abby Hollis (17.4 ppg) has made 89 3-pointers and shoots 50.9% from long range. ... Junior Alana Durtschi (15.0 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 5.2 apg) is another of Albany’s big contributors. ... Second-seeded Blair-Taylor is a first-time state qualifier and is 89-13 over past four seasons. ... Seniors Lindsay Steien (23.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 6.3 apg) and Abby Thompson (18.4 ppg, 6.6 apg, 6.3 spg) lead the Wildcats, who have won five straight since their only loss. ... Third-seeded Wabeno/Laona is a first-time qualifier as a co-op. ... The Rebels lost three of their final five regular-season games. ... Wabeno/Laona highlighted its season with a win over Crandon (23-2).

— Todd Sommerfeldt