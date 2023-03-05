Seeds for the upcoming WIAA state girls basketball tournament were released Sunday, revealing when Aquinas, West Salem and Blair-Taylor will play semifinals at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

The Blugolds (27-1), who are making their sixth state appearance since 2017, earned the No. 1 seed in Division 4 and will square off with fourth-seeded Mishicot (21-6) in the 6:35 p.m. semifinal on Thursday. Aquinas advanced with a 67-63 win over Cuba City on a sectional championship game Saturday at Wisconsin Dells.

Second-seeded Laconia (25-3) and Colfax (21-6) meet in the second semifinal, which begins after the Aquinas/Mishicot game concludes.

The Division 4 title game is the second game on championship Saturday, which begins at 11:05 a.m.

The Panthers (26-2) earned the No. 2 seed in Division 3 and begin their first state tournament since 1997 with a semifinal game against third-seeded Kewaskum (22-5) at approximately 3 p.m. Thursday.

Waupun (21-7) earned the No. 1 seed in Division 3 and plays fourth-seeded Milwaukee Academy of Science (22-3) at 1:35 p.m. Thursday. West Salem and Colfax follow this semifinal.

The Division 3 championship game follows the completion of the Division 4 championship game on Saturday.

The Wildcats (27-1) are seeded second in Division 5 and play third-seeded Wabeno/Laona (21-7) in a semifinal late Friday morning. That game follows a 9:05 a.m. semifinal between top-seeded Chippewa Falls McDonell (24-5) and fourth-seeded Albany (28-0).

The Division 5 championship game kicks off Saturday's schedule with an 11:05 a.m. tipoff.