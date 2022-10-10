WIAA state girls golf: Tomah eighth in Division 1 after first day

FITCHBURG, Wis. — The first day of the WIAA state girls golf tournament has traditionally been a tough one for Tomah High School.

The Timberwolves have dug themselves some holes in recent years, but they left University Ridge Golf Course happy on Monday, and they are excited about what kind of success that could bring on Tuesday.

Tomah shot a collective 347 and are eighth among Division 1 schools after 18 holes, but they are just four shots behind seventh-place Hartland Arrowhead and five behind sixth-place Oconomowoc.

“I feel like we’re all in really high spirits and are excited for (Tuesday),” Tomah senior Amelia Zingler said.

Zingler shot a 5-over-par 77 and is tied for 10th place after one day. Teammate Brin Neumann shot a 6-over 78 and is alone in 14th place.

Their previous experience — both are four-time state qualifiers — made a difference, according to coach Tonya Gnewikow.

“They’ve been here, done that,” Gnewikow said of Zingler and Neumann. “It was also exciting because the groups they played with (Monday) are ladies they played with throughout the summer,

“They said it felt like a summer tournament, so they were really comfortable. In years past, they didn’t really know their playing partners. so I think that helped them.”

Zingler overcame a triple bogey on the first hole she played (No. 10) and rebounded with a quick mental adjustment of what was happening.

“When I got to the green to putt,” Zingler said, “I just told myself I was putting for birdie.

“I wasn’t, of course, but that’s one way I tried to put it behind me.”

Zingler recovered and played the front nine even with pair of birdies on Nos. 6 and 7.

“It was, like, a 3-foot putt on 6, and I almost put it on on my second shot on 7,” Zingler said. “I left it just a few inches away.”

Gnewikow said she watched Zingler tee off in the morning, then started her movement from player to player for the rest of the day. Zingler said she has the reputation of following uo rough starts with solid play and that she had to commit to that again Monday.

“I caught her right away at the next tee box after I saw that explosion,” Gnewikow said. “She said, ‘Coach, I hit the ball well, but the trees kept getting in my way.’

“When she was done, we were talking about where she could be without that triple. But she fought back from that, it’s really impressive.”

Madeline Ewers shot a 95 and is tied for 60th place, Peyton Foster finished with a 97 and is tied for 65th. Karma Hesselberger shot a 101 and is 72nd heading to Tuesday.

Westosha Central leads Division 1 teams with a 307 and is followed by Middleton (315), Brookfield East (320), Union Frove (325) and fifth-place Waunakee (334).

Westosha Central’s Kylie Walker and Brookfield East’s Payton Haugen are tied for first place after shooting 3-under 69s. Union Grove’s Norah Roberts, Waunakee’s Izzi Stricker and Westosha Central’s Katelyn Walker are all tied for third at 1-over 73.

Westby/Viroqua freshman Maddi Fletcher shot a 24-over 96 and is tied for 24th place individually in Division 2. Colfax/Elk Mound’s Belle Kongshaung shot a 72 to take the first-round lead.

Fletcher tees off at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The Timberwolves begin teeing off at 8:50, and Neumann is the last go off at 9:30 a.m.