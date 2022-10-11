WIAA state girls golf: Tomah ninth at University Ridge

MADISON — The eighth-ranked Tomah High School girls golf team finished ninth in the WIAA Division 1 state tournament after shooting a collective 355 at University Ridge Golf Course on Tuesday.

The Timberwolves opened with a 347 in Monday’s first round, and their two-day score of 702 left them two shots behind eighth-place Kaukauna and 26 behind seventh-place Oconomowoc in their fourth straight state tournament.

Westosha Central won the championship with a 626 and was followed by second-place Middleton (645), third-place Union Grove (660), fourth-place Brookfield East (662) and fifth-place Waunakee (665).

Tomah was led by its senior duo of Amelia Zingler and Brin Neumann, who tied for 13th place individually with 36-hole scores of 14-over-par 158. Zingler followed up a 5-over 77 on Monday with an 81 on Tuesday, and Neumann opened with a 78 and closed with an 80.

Neumann highlighted her final round with birdies at Nos. 8 and 9 and had a 3-over 39 on the front nine.

Zingler had to come back from a quadruple bogey on her first hole and birdied No. 9 to give her some momentum heading into the turn. She then shot a 2-over 38 on the back nine with a birdie at No. 16.

The Timberwolves also received a two-day score of 193 from Madeline Ewers (97-96) and a 194 from Peyton Foster (97-97). Ewers tied for 64th, and Foster was 66th.

Westby/Viroqua freshman Maddi Fletcher dropped three spots after shooting a first-day 96 and following it up with a 100. Fletcher finished in a tie for 27th place and two shots behind the 26th-place finisher.