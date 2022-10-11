 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Dairyland Power Cooperative
Presented By Carpets To Go
alert top story
WIAA STATE GIRLS GOLF

WIAA state girls golf: Tomah ninth at University Ridge

MADISON — The eighth-ranked Tomah High School girls golf team finished ninth in the WIAA Division 1 state tournament after shooting a collective 355 at University Ridge Golf Course on Tuesday.

The Timberwolves opened with a 347 in Monday’s first round, and their two-day score of 702 left them two shots behind eighth-place Kaukauna and 26 behind seventh-place Oconomowoc in their fourth straight state tournament.

Tomah Brin Neumann

Tomah's Brin Neumann sets up her final putt on No 18 at the University Ridge Golf Course in Madison on Monday.

Westosha Central won the championship with a 626 and was followed by second-place Middleton (645), third-place Union Grove (660), fourth-place Brookfield East (662) and fifth-place Waunakee (665).

Tomah was led by its senior duo of Amelia Zingler and Brin Neumann, who tied for 13th place individually with 36-hole scores of 14-over-par 158. Zingler followed up a 5-over 77 on Monday with an 81 on Tuesday, and Neumann opened with a 78 and closed with an 80.

People are also reading…

Neumann highlighted her final round with birdies at Nos. 8 and 9 and had a 3-over 39 on the front nine.

Zingler had to come back from a quadruple bogey on her first hole and birdied No. 9 to give her some momentum heading into the turn. She then shot a 2-over 38 on the back nine with a birdie at No. 16.

Amelia Zingler mug

Zingler

The Timberwolves also received a two-day score of 193 from Madeline Ewers (97-96) and a 194 from Peyton Foster (97-97). Ewers tied for 64th, and Foster was 66th.

Westby/Viroqua freshman Maddi Fletcher dropped three spots after shooting a first-day 96 and following it up with a 100. Fletcher finished in a tie for 27th place and two shots behind the 26th-place finisher.

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Davante Adams apologizes for shoving production worker after Raiders loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News