WIAA state girls hockey: Onalaska co-op stumbles in championship game

MADISON — The Onalaska co-op team exceeded expectations during a WIAA Division 1 girls hockey season that ended on the ultimate rink.

But the Hilltoppers didn’t go home with the top accolade.

Senior forward Samantha Federici posted a hat trick to lead D.C. Everest's co-op to a 5-0 win against Onalaska in the state championship Saturday at Dane County Coliseum.

The victory gave the second-seeded Storm (21-2) the team’s fourth state title. D.C. Everest also claimed championships in 2008, 2012 and 2017.

The current iteration of the Storm’s program includes players from Everest, Marathon, Merrill, Mosinee, Wausau East and Wausau West.

The setback snapped a 20-game winning streak for the fourth-seeded Hilltoppers (24-5), who were competing in their first state tournament since 2015.

Onalaska coach Mark Thorn said the Hilltoppers started out slow on Saturday and had a tough time with jitters after the Storm scored two first-period goals.

“I think nerves got the better of us,” Thorn said. “We came out and pressed a little hard and held our sticks a little too tight.

“This has been one heck of a year. I don’t think anyone could’ve envisioned a 20-game win streak when we started. They overcame adversity so many times, and unfortunately, our luck ran out this time.”

Federici beat Hilltoppers freshman goaltender Diana Hanson on the blocker side with a score that put D.C. Everest on the board at 6 minutes, 4 seconds of the first period.

Federici pushed the lead to 2-0 on a short-handed goal at 9:38.

Defender Gabi Hauser and Federici recorded second-period goals for a 4-0 advantage for the Storm.

Hauser, a freshman defender, scored an empty-net goal to make it 5-0 when the Hilltoppers pulled their goalie with 2:42 to go in regulation.

Federici scored a team-leading 31 goals this season for the Storm, which capped the season with a 10-game winning streak.

Federici, a 5-foot-5 athlete, scored two goals during D.C. Everest’s 3-2 overtime victory over Onalaska early in the regular season.

One bright spot for Onalaska was its penalty kill, which thwarted 6 of 7 power-play situations.

Forward Kiya Bronston was one of four Onalaska co-captains, along with fellow seniors Tessa Deal and Lil Torbert, and junior forward Jaden Hammes.

“Their teamwork and passing were great,” Bronston said. “We had good shifts but we just couldn’t finish, and we just couldn’t get through.”

“I just love my team so much, and just everything they put into this season.”

Onalaska claimed four wins this season after facing two-goal deficits, so the Hilltoppers didn’t panic after one period.

But a four-goal hole proved too much. “We let them get into our heads,” Deal said about D.C. Everest.

Deal started skating at age 2 and began playing in hockey one year later. She will walk away with pride, despite the loss.

Deal will also continue her competitive hockey career at Finlandia (Michigan) University, a NCAA Division III program.

“It hurts right now but we’re going to look back and we’re going to remember this and be so proud,” Deal said.

The tournament in Madison began on Thursday when Onalaska clinched a 3-1 state semifinal victory over the top-seeded Appleton Xavier co-op. Junior forward Anna Szymanski scored two goals for the Hilltoppers.

“This season has been more than I ever could’ve imagined. If you would’ve asked me first day of practice that this would’ve been the outcome, I probably would’ve laughed at you.”

