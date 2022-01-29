WIAA state girls wrestling: Association helps provide perfect picture

They filed into the La Crosse Center on Saturday morning ready for new experiences.

Everyone, that is.

No one knew exactly what to expect because this was the first WIAA state girls wrestling tournament.

It didn’t take long for the signature elements to appear.

Wrestlers warmed up for matches, coaches shouted out instructions during matches, and spectators encouraged those they knew from their seats.

Competitors scrambled to find mat assignments and try not to let the moment become too big to handle. Coaches and teammates documented the action for both historical purposes and the chance to learn from what happened.

There were tears of joy and tears of sadness.

It was what it was supposed to be, but it maintained the desired special feeling for more than 260 wrestlers representing 119 schools.

That aspect wasn’t hurt by having six-time world champion, two-time Olympian and 2020 silver medalist Adeline Gray on hand to sign autographs during the afternoon session.

“What’s neat about this is that these young women are getting the chance to feel special,” said Gray (@adelingray on Instgram), who met with fans, took photos and signed posters for nearly two hours. “So many of the people came up to me and were like, ‘I’m here to watch my sister wrestle,’ and that’s great.”

This event was many years in the making. Most of Saturday’s competitors probably thought they’d never get the chance to become WIAA wrestling champions, but here they were with just a handful of wins separating them from the opportunity to do just that.

Qualifying for the tournament wasn’t required, but this is where the process of growing the sport at a quicker rate begins. The experience these wrestlers had Saturday will build its value to them and, by the makeup of the crowd, expose it to the girls it wants to attract.

“I work pretty closely with Wrestle Like a Girl and USA Wrestling,” Gray said. “One of the main initiatives is to get high school state championships as a part of the feeder program to feed our colleges and other programs.”

A selling point is the need for wrestlers of all sizes, and Saturday's tournament crowned champions in 12 weights. The lighter brackets were certainly more populated, and the hope is that the heavier ones soon parallel them.

"A lot of the girls who are up in the 140, 160 or 180 weight classes are the ones who get pulled to other sports or don't get asked to play sports," Gray said. "We need them to help building that pipeline a little deeper to have a really strong national team that is able to win medals consistently, not just the Olympic level, but the junior level, the university level, the Pan-Ams."

Not everyone competing is following the same path that Gray traveled. The La Crosse Center wasn't filled with future Olympians on Saturday, but it was teeming with foundation builders putting their money where their mouths were and competing for many different reasons.

And they were definitely competing.

"I'm really looking forward to the placement matches tonight because that will be different than what we are seeing now," said Mel Dow, a first-year associate director for the WIAA who wrestled at UW-La Crosse and coached wrestling at Prairie du Chien before becoming athletic director at Stoughton in 2010. "But I like the way the tournament has built.

"We had some fast matches early, but the intensity has been rising as the day has gone on just like it would at most tournaments."

That may have been most apparent when Holmen senior Emily Szak came back and pinned Rice Lake's Taylor Schulz while trailing their 165-pound consolation match by a 7-0 score to stay alive for a placement match.

The emotion that poured out of Szak as she approached her coach Kelsie Speltz coupled with, perhaps, the loudest burst of cheers from the daytime crowd provided a picture worth much many more than 1,000 words.

And that picture is just what the WIAA and wrestling community wanted to provide on Saturday.

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

