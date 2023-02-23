MADISON -- Evelyn Vetsch means business at the Kohl Center this weekend, and the Holmen High School senior wrestled like it Thursday.

Vetsch wrestled twice and won twice to become a semifinal qualifier at 145 pounds at the WIAA individual state tournament.

Vetsch pinned Cadott's Alaina Kempen (6-20) in 42 second and followed it up with a 54-second pin of Hortonville's MacKenzie Schiedermayer (4-5) in the quarterfinals for a big debut at the girls tournament's new venue.

"She did her normal thing," Holmen coach Carl DeLuca said of Vetsch. "She took them down and went right into a turn. It was pretty basic, which is fine."

Vetsch, who placed fourth in last year's state tournament at the La Crosse Center, said the adjustment was an easy one to make.

"The cheering atmosphere that comes with the boys being there too just fed into our matches," Vetsch (33-5) said. "It made it feel more real.

"But it also kind of felt like Bi-State, so I wasn't really nervous."

Vetsch is one of three Coulee Region girls qualified for Friday night's semifinal round.

Tomah junior Zandrea Mason (20-7) won twice at 132 pounds, and Westby freshman Kylie Klum (17-0) won both of her bouts at 100 to join Vetsch in the semifinal round.

Mason pinned Nekoosa's Grace Dolan in 3:42 before getting a 6-5 win over Waukesha South's Adrianna Beckley (9-9) in the quarterfinals.

Beckley had a 4-0 lead on Mason before she came back. Mason got on the board with a reverse in the second period and later went ahead on a takedown in the third. Beckley escaped late in the match but Mason held on for the win.

Mason draws Barron senior Angela Zimmerman (13-0) in the semifinal round.

Klum kept her record perfect with a pin in the first round and a decision in the quarterfinals.

Klum pinned Kenosha Indian Trails' Crystal Gutierrez (7-3) before handing Holmen senior Nora Lee (31-7) a 7-3 loss. Klum took a 4-3 lead with a takedown late in the second period of that match and kept Lee scoreless the rest of the way.

"We attempted a couple of headlocks and didn't get the throws," DeLuca said. "Good defense. (Klum) defended almost everything we threw at her, so give her credit for that."

Klum draws Cadott freshman Iszybelle Sonnentag (37-1) in the semifinal round Friday night.

Vetsch is scheduled to meet Cuba City sophomore Chloe LaRue (23-1), who also won twice by pin, in the semifinals. LaRue was the state runner-up at 145 last season.

"It should be a really good match," Vetsch said. "I think she's a really good wrestler, but I think I can beat her"

Holmen had four qualifiers and came away with four victories during the first two rounds. Lee and sophomore Alexa Szak (26-12, 152) are both still alive after winning once and losing once. Junior Maddie Hall (16-12, 165) lost her only match but remains alive in the consolation round with Lee and Szak.

"I think it was, overall, a good day," DeLuca said.

Logan/Central junior Amelia Adams is still alive at 126 after splitting two matches on Thursday. Adams started with a pin of Lomira's Makenna Hanke before suffering a 13-0 loss to Lake Geneva Badger freshman Carly Ceshker (6-0) in a quarterfinal. She competes again, with Lee, Hall, Szak and others, in a consolation match during a round that begins at 10 a.m. Friday.

Aquinas sophomore Sophia Paulson and Viroqua junior Madi Zube also return to the mat for consolation matches Friday morning after winning once and losing once.

Paulson (19-5, 145) pinned Madison West's Maya Assad Thompson (14-8) in 1:18, but she was pinned at 4:20 by Milwaukee Ronald Reagan's Natalie Maceau (28-4) in a quarterfinal match she led 2-0 after the first period. Maceau didn't get a lead until a takedown at the end of the second period gave her a 3-2 advantage.

Zube (20-5, 165) also opened with a pin, stopping Jefferson's Rebecca Wolfe (13-10) in 2:36. She then lost to Fennimore's Rachel Schauer (9-2) by pin at the 5:15 mark.

Sparta seniors Vanessa Gavilan (14-5, 114) and Kylie Hanson (11-3, 185) are also competing in consolation matches Friday after losing their first-round bouts Thursday.