MADISON -- Holmen High School seniors Evelyn Vetsch and Nora Lee gave themselves the luxury of walking out of the Kohl Center -- and their careers as Vikings -- with one of the best feelings they could have.

Vetsch and Lee will always be able to look back at their final wrestling matches for Holmen and remember a victory in front of a large crowd on the biggest stage the sport has in Wisconsin.

Vetsch completed a third-place finish and Lee and fifth-place performance with wins Saturday afternoon at the WIAA individual state tournament in Madison.

"A win is always better than a loss," Vetsch said with a smile as she joined her teammates after discussing her finish.

Vetsch and Lee gave Holmen's girls two state medals for a second straight year. Vetsch was a fourth-place finisher as a junior before embarking on a senior season that eclipsed her debut.

Lee (34-8) said the goal was to make the podium, which she accomplished by winning four of six matches at 100 pounds. She pinned Bonduel's Kaitlyn Kroening (11-8) in 48 seconds to win the fifth-place match, her last as a Viking.

"It definitely feels good that it was (a) quick (match), I'm not gonna lie," Lee said of the placement bout. "It's been a long tournament. But senior year, it feels great to go out with a win. It couldn't be better."

The pin was Lee's third of the tournament.

"The experience was kind of like the Bi-State or Badger State vibe," she said. "I was really excited about it because we are here with the best girls and the best guys in the state."

Tomah junior Zandrea Mason and Westby freshman Kylie Klum joined Vetsch and Lee as medalists on Saturday with fourth-place finishes at their weight classes.

Mason (21-9) recorded her finish at 132 and Klum hers at 100.

Mason won three of five matches at the Kohl Center and beat two of her opponents by pin.

She advanced to a third-place match against Brillion's Sophia Galloff (21-3) by pinning Middleton's Jessica Bristol (15-5) in a consolation semifinal. Galloff pined Mason in 40 seconds to win the third-place medal.

Klum, (18-2) who pushed Lee to the consolation side of the 100-pound bracket in the quarterfinals, also won three of five matches. She used a 6-0 win over Kroening to get to her third-place match against Marshfield's Ava Gardner (22-4), who pinned her in 28 seconds for third place.

Vetsch dominated Antigo's Olivia Hofrichter (17-5) in their 145-pound third-place match. She had a six-point lead before Oofrichter spoiled the shutout in a 6-2 loss.

Vetsch beat Lake Geneva Badger's Cameran Jansen (34-6) in the consolation semifinals to qualify for that match.

Vetsch did a good job of fending off throw attempts by Hofrichter and throught she wrestled well defensively in the tournament.

"My leg defense was good all weekend," she said. "That went really well and helped me avoid takedowns."

Vetsch walked into the Kohl Center with the definite goal of walking out a champion. A loss to Cuba City's Chloe LaRue (24-1) in Friday night's semifinals shifted that goal.

"I don't think I wanted it as bad as she did," Vetsch said of the defeat. "She was runner-up last year and was here for revenge. She was out for blood."

But Vetsch made the goal transition smoothly and put together a very good final day. Now, she and Lee leave the program in the hands of those who remain and those yet to come.

Holmen has built a solid program in recent years and was able to add dual meets to its schedule this season. Vetsch wants to see events like that become more regular in the coming years.

"I want the girls to work hard and to work hard in the offseason because that's where you really get better," she said. "We've made a jump, but the next jump comes from getting our good wrestlers better and bring back new people next year.

"It's about keeping the program going and becoming a good dual team."