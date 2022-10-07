WIAA state golf: Tomah girls motivated by sectional performance

The Tomah High School girls golf team didn’t leave the Troy Burne Golf Club the way it expected to on Tuesday.

The Timberwolves were WIAA Division 1 sectional champions all right, but the feeling was a bit hollow after such a strong regular season and regional.

“A win is a win, but they left feeling like, ‘Oh, my gosh, we didn’t deserve that,’” coach Tonya Gnewikow said. “We hadn’t shot that high the entire season.

“I think it was a reality check, and now they feel like, ‘OK, we need to show them what we really can do at state.’”

Eighth-ranked Tomah has competed well against some of the top teams in the state, and seniors Brin Neumann and Amelia Zingler have done the same against the top golfers in the state. But a sectional score of 362 at the sectional meet was the highest of qualifying teams, and it isn’t close.

“They were excited and confident,” Gnewikow said of her players before the sectional. “Then, I don’t know what happened. I don’t know if it was nerves or what, but we started with some big numbers right away, and that gave us a big hole to dig out of.”

The Timberwolves also know how well they’ve played — they won an invitational at Troy Burne with a 326 in August — and how consistent they’ve been on the way to qualifying for the state tournament for a fourth straight year, and that mentality has been embraced in recent days.

So they will accept the sendoff from their school’s parking lot at 9 a.m. Sunday and head to Madison to swing things back the other way and make the most of rounds Monday and Tuesday at University Ridge Golf Course.

“Our girls really like U(niversity) Ridge, and they have quite a bit of experience there,” said Gnewikow, whose teams have placed seventh, fifth and eighth in the past three state tournaments. “They’ve played quite a few competitive rounds there.”

The Timberwolves placed sixth and shot a 340 in a 12-team invitational the last time they played at University Ridge, and that field included seven team state qualifiers.

All five teams that finished ahead of Tomah that day will be teeing it up Monday and Tuesday, but the Timberwolves finished within six strokes of fourth-place Hartland Arowhead and Waunakee in a meet won by Union Grove.

Neumann shot a 2-under-par 70 to beat Westosha Central’s Kyle Walker, Middleton’s Vivian Cressman, Union Grove’s Norah Roberts and everyone else that day..

Walker’s Falcons are ranked No. 1 in the state, Roberts’ Broncos are No. 2, and Cressman’s Cardinals are No. 3. Gnewikow said the team would arrive early for its Sunday afternoon practice round to get some extra work for the upcoming push against the state’s top teams.

Tomah players are paired with counterparts from Westosha Central, Arrowhead and Brookfield East.

That puts Neumann in a group with Westosha Central’s Kylie Walker and Zingler in one with Katelyn Walker. Kylie finished fifth and Katelyn ninth in last year’s state tournament.

Tomah golfers are scheduled to start teeing off Monday with a 9:40 a.m. group and continuing through the 10:20 a.m. group.

“We like being with those teams,” Gnewikow said. “Having Brin and Amelia golfing with the Walker twins and the Haugen sisters (Payton and Madison from Brookfield East), those are four of the top golfers in the state, so it’s exciting.”

The Timberwolves also intend on putting themselves in similar company during the final two days of the season.