WIAA state gymnastics: Ella Hemker wins for Sparta, which places fourth as a team

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — Sparta High School junior Ella Hemker won an individual championship on the vault and helped the Spartans place fourth as a team in the WIAA Division 2 state meet at Wisconsin Rapids High School on Friday.

Hemker turned in a routine that scored 9.383 to hold off a group that included third-place Madilyn Fisher of Prairie du Chien/Fennimore (9.167) and fifth-place Morgan Siekert from the Viroqua co-op (9.133).

The Spartans had a team score of 138.266 and finished behind Whitefish Bay (143.15), Mount Horeb (142.951) and Nicolet (138.65). West Salem's co-op was sixth (135.752.

Hemker was also fifth all-around with a 36.083 after adding a third-place finish on the floor exercise (9.25).

Senior teammate Savannah Clark was ninth all-around (35.966), and Siekert was 11th (35.649). Clark's top event was the balance beam (fifth, 9.433), and Siekert's was a fifth place on the vault (9.133).

West Salem's Taliya Michlig was 13th all-around (35.501). She tied for fifth on the uneven bars (8.967), was seventh on the floor exercise (9.117) and tied for ninth on the vault (9.017).

Viroqua freshman Isabell Korn was fourth on the uneven bars (8.983).

