WIAA state gymnastics: Holmen takes unbeaten season to Division 1 state meet

Coach Katie Canar knew her Holmen High School gymnastics team could have a special season.

The Vikings confirmed her suspicions by scoring a 137.35 in their opening meet at Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., and they have the chance to end the season on a high note in the very same gymnasium on Saturday.

Holmen qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state gymnastics meet, which begins at 10:30 a.m. The Division 2 meet — team and individual — was held Friday, leaving team and individual competition for Division 1 on Saturday in a format change that follows last season’s meets, which were split up due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The previous format had team competition one night and individual competition the other. Since Holmen didn’t qualify as a team last year, this will be the Vikings’ first experience with it.

One difference is being handcuffed on potential creativity. With both championships beg determined the same day, routines will mirror — in most cases — what was done at sectionals.

“They’ve been perfecting routines and practicing dancing to make sure they bring the best routines they can,” Canar said. “When individual and team were on different days, they would have had a shot to try something new or different.

“But since we are vying for a state title (simultaneously), it’s hard to allow someone to go for something that might not score as well.”

The Vikings have been led by seniors Kamryn McNally and Harley Bartels, who have enjoyed record-setting seasons. McNally set school records on vault (9.65) and floor exercise (9.6), while Bartels set the new standard on the balance beam (9.575).

McNally is completing her second season with the team after opting for club seasons as a freshman and junior. She placed sixth on vault and 15th all-around in the state meet as a sophomore.

“Kamryn is a solid all-around,” Canar said. “He vault should vie for a state title. We are on vault the first round, so we will be watching scores closely.”

Bartels was hampered for most of the season with an injury, but she’s come back to be an important part of the team’s success.

“The injury has been a bummer,” Canar said. “This is the first year she hasn’t been first-team all-state or all-conference, but she’s had such a positive outlook and attitude this season.

“She’s really excited to be competing as a team and is here to help us make a name for ourselves.”

Bartels, who also helped the Vikings qualify for the state volleyball tournament for the first time, has finished all of her seasons at state. The four-time qualifier’s best individual finish has been seventh on the balance beam as a freshman.

The Vikings have also had solid contribution from seniors Maddy Melby and Ava Clark and freshmen Emma Lubinsky and Katie Lange.

Lange won the uneven bars (8.925) at the Marshfield Sectional, and Melby tied for fourth on the vault (9.0) and fifth on the balance beam (8.45).

While McNally won the all-around (36.1), Melby was fourth (34.575) and Lange eighth (33.975) as the Vikings compiled a team score of 139.325, which was comfortably ahead of runner-up Eau Claire Memorial/North (135.85).

“Maddy has really stepped up at the end of the season, posting personal bests on vault, bars and beam,” Canar said. “Ava has been a consistent bar worker for us all four years, and this year has been a phenomenal beam worker.”

All of that adds up to what Canar hopes is a run at a championship. Holmen is making its 18th team state appearance and won Division 2 titles in both 2005 and 2006. The Vikings were fifth in 2020 and fourth in 2019.

Canara sees Verona and Franklin/Muskego, among others, as other teams at the top of the team standings. She said her team aims to reach its peak at the right time to counter a number of good teams that will contend for the title.

