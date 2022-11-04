WIAA state soccer: La Crosse Aquinas falls to Cristo Rey in Division 4 semifinals

MILWAUKEE — Aquinas High School boys soccer coach Ryan Capwell was hoping that the on again/off-again deluges that drenched the WIAA state tournament Friday at Milwaukee’s Uihlein Park might slow down swift and talented top seed Cristo Rey Jesuit in their state Division 4 semifinal.

But the park’s good drainage of the turf field proved not to be the Blugolds’ friend as after Aquinas co-captain Henry Horstman poked in a rebound after a corner kick to tie the score at 1 at the 21-minute, 36-second mark, the Trailblazers went on the offensive and stayed on it, scoring two more times to pull away with a 3-1 decision.

“We knew how talented they were, and the rain helped us a bit,” Capwell said, “but then it drained (in a drier second half) and they got going again. Our best bet was to sit back in a good defensive shape and hope we could force them into taking longer shots than they wanted to.”

The loss ended the Blugolds’ resurgent season at 16-8-2 in what was their fourth overall state appearance and their first in 10 years. Meanwhile, Cristo Rey (22-1-1), in its first state meet appearance, advanced to the 4:30 p.m. Saturday state Division 4 final back at Uihlein.

The odds were somewhat stacked against the underdog Blugolds from the beginning on Friday.

Cristo Rey, a private school located on the southside of Milwaukee, not only had a talent edge but also brought almost their entire 400-plus enrollment to Uihlein to back the team in the first state appearance in any sport for the school.

The Blugolds did have a small, but vocal, backing that did make the three-plus hour trip to Milwaukee for the game.

Things got complicated right away, as a cold front brought lightning to the area at about 11:05 a.m. The game, which was only at the 5:02 mark was immediately suspended and did not restart for more than an hour as both teams huddled in the soccer park’s indoor facilities.

When it resumed, Cristo Rey went on the attack, using short quick deft passes resulting in several opportunities. The Trailblazers finally hit paydirt at the 15:27 mark as Victor Sandoval snapped a hard shot from the right to the far left post from about 10 yards for a 1-0 lead.

But in the next few minutes, the Blugolds found their footing. After two Cristo Rey corner kicks went off the mark, Aquinas earned a corner of it own. Junior Joey Hirschboeck launched a well-placed ball into the box, where an initial shot from the Blugolds was blocked.

That’s when Horstman got his foot on it and tied the game.

“We knew our opportunities would be few and far between,” Capwell said, “so we thought to get one that quick and capitalize would really help us.”

Unfortunately, all it did was wake up the Trailblazers, who entered the match on a 17-game winning streak. They immediately started applying pressure again as the rain started to pick up. They put almost a shot a minute on determined Aquinas sophomore keeper Jackson Knothe who had to make stop after stop.

But finally the Trailblazers’ leading scorer and senior all-state candidate Jonathan Monreal got the breakthrough at the 30:13 mark on an imposing display of talent, as he simply took control of the ball, turned and slammed in a shot from about 22 yards out.

Capwell said that Knothe told him he felt bad that he didn’t get to that ball faster but told his keeper that it would have been a tremendous save if he had.

The score remained 2-1 at the break. The Trailblazers controlled the activity outshooting the Blugolds 13-5.

In the second session, however, under drier and more playable conditions, Cristo Rey simply dominated things, controlling the ball at will and greatly limiting Aquinas’ opportunities.

They outshot the Blugolds 14-1 in the second half. Knothe put up a tremendously game effort, as in one sequence in the 55th minute he endured a barrage of shots and wound making three close-range saves. All told, he would make 10 saves on the day.

“I thought he (Knothe) had a great day,” Capwell said. “He really kept the game close.”

But just a short time later, the Trailblazers went on the attack again and out of a scrum, Sandoval put in the clinching shot on a rebound at the 56:49 mark.

The Blugolds could not mount a strong counter in the remaining minutes, as Cristo Rey played an elaborate game of keep-away while also staying on the attack. In the end, the Trailblazers would wind up outshooting Aquinas 27-6, and never let the Blugolds’ 41-goal scorer Andrew Sutton get untracked.

Title-game bound Cristo Rey is led by veteran coach Rich Dorn, who has over 500 wins in his career including state titles at Brookfield Central and Homestead. He was impressed by the Blugolds’ defensive effort.

“Both teams faced challenges under difficult conditions,” said Dorn. “I thought La Crosse did a nice job of working hard and keeping us off the board early. They made it hard for us.

“But these guys (Cristo Rey) have a strong sense of purpose and focus. They’ve been very methodical and relentless all season.”

That’s a big reason Capwell is so proud of his team, which fought through a mid-season slump to make it back to Uihlein.

“Very proud of them,” Capwell said. “We got here and held our composure for 80 minutes. Not many in our conference expected us to make it to state, but here we are.”