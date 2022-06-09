WIAA state softball: Five-run first inning sparks Grantsburg past Luther in Division 4 semifinal

MADISON — A five-run first inning gave Grantsburg an early spark in a 12-5 victory over Onalaska Luther on Thursday afternoon in a WIAA Division 4 state semifinal softball matchup at Goodman Diamond.

The top-seeded Pirates (21-2) sent 10 batters to the plate in the first inning and scored five runs and kept the fourth-seeded Knights (16-12) from mounting a rally the rest of the way.

Luther scored once in the second but was otherwise held off the scoreboard until the the sixth inning when the Knights cashed in with three runs. The first four batters of the innings reached base with the fourth delivering a two-run single as Karly Miller plated two runs. Ali Werner drove in the other run on a groundout to cut the deficit at the time to 9-4.

The Pirates scored at least two runs in four different innings, following up the big first inning with two runs in the second and fourth and three more in the sixth. Each of the first seven hitters in the Grantsburg order came through with a hit, led by two for Hanne Johnson and Ashlynn Lener while the Pirates also drew 11 walks.

"They had good athletes," Luther coach Mark Ross said of Grantsburg. "They had a few kids that could really hit the ball. Just an overall solid team."

Julia Sill had a game-high three hits for the Knights while Miller, Hannah Matzke and Jolene Jordahl each had two hits.

"We're a team full of talent and all it takes is one hit and that's all it took really," Jordahl said of how the team was able to get going later on. "We had our runs throughout the game and they just came back with even more punches. We weren't ready for that but it gives us something to work on for next year."

Grantsburg came out of the gates strong in the first inning with the first seven batters of the game reaching base, chasing the Luther starter Matzke from the contest. Jordahl came in and pitched the rest of the way.

"It was a good first inning," Grantsburg coach Don Bjelland said. "That's what we needed to do to get the momentum going our way."

Matzke started the top of the second with a single and ultimately came around the score on a sacrifice fly from Ali Werner. Sill tripled into the right-center field gap to put another run on the brink of scoring but the Pirates escaped without further damage and responded with two runs of their own on a two-run single by Cate Lee.

Luther, which had won six straight games, was making its first appearance at the WIAA state softball tournament and the first trip to state in all since 1987 when the Knights qualified for the WISAA state tourney for a second straight year.

"It would've been very easy early on just to give up on the season, give up on themselves," Ross said, "but they didn't do that. They just kept working and working and came together."

Grantsburg advances to Saturday morning's state championship game to meet the winner of Iola-Scandinavia and Horicon for the championship.

The Knights worked through an up-and-down regular season to make their first trip to state. Luther finished third in the Coulee Conference standings before wins over Cashton and Bangor delivered the program's seventh straight regional title. The team got over the hump to the state tournament by routing Osseo-Fairchild and Westfield Area in the sectional rounds.

"The season was really up and down," Ross said. "We had some good spots and some poor spots but we played well recently. Very happy with this opportunity to play at state. The game today was kind of like our season with ups and downs. Pitching kind of walked a little too many today. That happened through the year but so proud of the kids. They kept fighting through this year and they never gave up."

Luther graduates a pair of important seniors in Werner and Sarah Yonkovich but returns the rest of the roster that will enter the 2023 season with high goals.

"We lose two seniors with Ali and Sarah, they're going to be tough to replace," Ross said. "But we're looking forward to having everybody else back. We'll just start at the beginning of the year we'll look at our conference and try to win a conference championship. That's always our goal and then we'll take the playoffs as they come."

