Aquinas High School boys tennis coach Kevin Roop has seen it time and time again when teams like his make the trek to Madison to vie for a state title.

“The norm in the Coulee region, based on my 32 years of coaching experience here, is when we go to Madison in Nielsen Stadium there’s a bit of a deer in the headlights situation,” Roop said. “I think you saw that the last two years when they went 0-7 in both matches.”

For the third season in a row, Aquinas has been good enough to play amongst the final four at Nielsen Stadium during the WIAA Division 2 state boys team tournament.

“Good enough” won’t do it for the third-seeded Blugolds when they face the second-seeded University School of Milwaukee at 9 a.m. Saturday in the semifinals.

“The talk this year is that’s not good enough,” Roop said. “It’s not good enough to just get there. We were able to get a three seed and those one and two seeds are really tough, but I think we’ve got a shot at competing. The players believe it, too, and that’s what really matters.”

A successful WIAA individual tournament has Roop and his team riding high on that idea coming into the weekend. Sophomore Anderson Fortney finished third in the Division 2 singles bracket, winning his third-place match against Hayden Latus of Waukesha Catholic Memorial 6-4, 6-2.

“I thought it was a great opportunity to represent my school and the Coulee region tennis players in general,” Fortney said. “I played well and put in a lot of hard work and effort over the past year. My goal was to finish in the top four in state and I achieved that. I was happy with myself and my teammates too since we all won our first round matches.”

The fourth-seeded Fortney made the semifinals before being eliminated by the eventual champion, University School’s Max Watchmaker, in three sets. West Salem sophomore Kyle Hehli also placed fifth, further bolstering Roop’s belief that this year could be a special one for Coulee region tennis.

“We don’t have people finish in the top three in singles all that often,” Roop said. “It’s really exciting for the region to have that quality and to have (Kyle Hehli) from West Salem finish fifth. It’s outstanding. We’ve never had that. Two singles players finishing in the top five from the Coulee region.”

On top of his own accolades, Fortney pointed to the Blugolds winning all their opening matchups as a reason they enter this week confident.

“The confidence is skyrocketing right now,” Fortney said. “Since we all made it out of that first round, it gives us confidence. First and foremost, we all got to see our potential at the state tournament and even if we didn’t play well in our second or third matches, they’ll have that opportunity again this weekend.”

Six of the Blugolds players — two individuals and two doubles teams — were among those at the Nielsen Stadium last year. Junior Shane Willenbring and sophomore Mitchell Fortney won in the opening round of doubles competition, beating Ryan McEvoy and Gaven Marx of Plymouth 6-3, 6-2.

That “deer in the headlights” look shouldn’t be present given their experience last week and the past three seasons in Madison.

“I think we all kind of know what it’s like,” Willenbring, a member of all three state-qualifying Aquinas teams and two-time state football champion, said. “We’ve all been there before so it’s not as nerve racking. Individual state last week we all kind of got a feel for it. I think we’re prepared, we kind of know what’s coming and we’re ready for it.”

“I think it’s a lot different playing at Nielsen Stadium because the fans are right behind you. It’s something you’re not used to so being in the building and getting a feel for it helps.”

A win over University School early Saturday would put the Blugolds in the finals later that day against the winner of top-seeded Brookfield Academy and fourth-seeded East Troy.