WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — The West Salem co-op gymnastics team understood it had a chance to make this season a special one when the season began, and expectations only grew from there.

The Panthers went out and made that a reality on Friday with a second-place finish in the WIAA Division 2 state meet at Wisconsin Rapids High School.

West Salem produced a team score of 138.0, which was only beaten by Nicolet’s 142.75. The Panthers finished just ahead of the third-place Elkhorn co-op (137.9167) and fourth-place Mount Horeb (136.05).

“It was our goal to be in the top three when practice started at the beginning of the season, West Salem coach Carrie O’Hearn said. “As the season went on, the goal changed to the top two.

“We knew everything had to come together at the right time in the right place.”

Obviously, it did, despite a rough start, and it led to the program's first second-place state finish since 1981.

O’Hearn said a long day was filled with ups and downs, and the Panthers had to overcome a tough event — the floor exercise — to open the competition on Friday.

“That’s not the best spot to start,” said O’Hearn, whose team posted the best score of its season with a 141.6 at the Coulee Conference meet. “They start conservative, and we probably had our lowest floor scores of the season. The good thing was that they did not let it bother them.”

The Panthers logged a team score of 35.35 on the floor, and that put them in fourth place.

By keeping their confidence, the Panthers came back and scored a 34.633 on the uneven bars, and that was only beaten by Nicolet’s 34.817.

“Not gonna lie,” O’Hearn said when asked about her level of concern after the floor exercise. “Quite. The girls competed very, very well, but the scores didn’t reflect what we’d been seeing all season long.

“For them to not let that bother them and to keep rolling and keep plugging away, was amazing.”

O’Hearn said the girls rode the encouraging performance on uneven bars into the balance beam and never looked back. West Salem’s beam score of 33.75 was only beaten — again — by Nicolet’s 34.75.

That gave them some cushion that made a 34.267 on the vault stand up to higher scores by Elkhorn and Mount Horeb and keep them in second place.

Senior Taliya Michlig had the team's top individual performance with a 9.083 on the uneven bars. She also had scores of 8.967 on the vault, 8.75 on the floor and 8.6 on the balance beam.

Kennedy Garbers and Camdyn Lyga also scored 8.9s on the floor, and Natalie Peterson had an 8.9 on the bars.

Peterson's performance keyed the big performance on what O'Hearn called the team's best event of the day.

"They are a good bar team, and they did everything they've been practice like it was in practice," O'Hearn said. "It was so fun to be a part of."

O'Hearn's gymnasts were up for another long day Saturday with individual competition.

Michlig qualified all-around, and Lyga and Garbers are entered in the floor exercise. Peterson tackles the uneven bars.