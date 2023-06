WIAA STATE TRACK AND FIELD MEET

Records set in 2023

BOYS

Division 1

DISCUS: Bryce Ruland (Waterford), 201-11. Old record was 193-3 by Luke Sullivan in 1993.

POLE VAULT: Aaron Cummings (Hartford), 16-8. Old record was 16-1 by Glen Harold in 2014.

HIGH JUMP: Emmanuel Johnson (Racine Park) 7-1. Old record was 7-0 by Jason Smith in 1992.

Division 2

400 RELAY: Denmark (Simon Alexander, Jaycob Dittmer, Nolan Perry, Ethan Ovask), 42.11. Old record was 42.48 by West Salem in 2011.

POLE VAULT: Kaden Rambatt (Walworth Big Foot), 15-2. Old record was 15-1 by Hans Schmidt in 2000.

LONG JUMP: Jacob Abel (Waupun), 24-3¼. Old record was 23-8¾ by Cody Laeske in 2012.

Division 3

400: Landon Deneen (Shell Lake), 48.0. Old record was 48.32 by Tom Helstern in 2010.

800: JJ Williams (Glenwood City), 1:51.97. Old record was 1:54.29 by Parker Schneider in 2022.

110 HURDLES: Cade Stingle (Shiocton), 14.38. Old record was 14.5 by Jeremy Weir in 1997.

800 RELAY: Eau Claire Regis (Ian Andrews, Alex Figy, Evrett Tait, Carson Tait), 1:28.51. Old record was 1:28.88 by Aquinas in 2019.

LONG JUMP: Jordan Gaffney (Grantsburg), 23-6¾. Old record was 23-6½ by Dag Birkeland in 1970.

GIRLS

Division 2

100: Luciana Aizpurua (Amery), 11.85. Old record was 11.95 by Sylvia Johansen in 2019.

200: Delea Martins (Shorewood), 24.34. Old record was 24.63 by Ja'cey Simmons in 2016

400: Eliana Sheplee (Rice Lake), 55.25. Old record was 55.37 by Eliana Sheplee in 2021.

300 HURDLES: Elletta Uddin (Osceola), 43.56. Old record was 43.61 by Mackenzie Heyroth in 2019.

SHOT PUT: Meghan Schultz (New Berlin West), 49-2½. Old record was 47-8½ by Tess Keyzers in 2017

DISCUS: Aiyanna Johnson (Jefferson) , 154-2. Old record was 153-11 by Amber Curtis in 2002.

Division 3