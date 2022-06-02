WIAA state track and field: Around the state notebook

Webster High School junior Ava Washburn didn’t have a WIAA state track and field meet to qualify for as a freshman, so she made up for it her sophomore season by winning four medals.

Washburn is back after placing third in the Division 3 triple jump and 300-meter hurdles and fourth in the long jump and 100 hurdles as a sophomore and will try to improve on those performances in the same events.

Washburn, whose brother Jack was a state champ in the long jump three years ago and plays baseball for the University of Mississippi, is seeded first in the 100 hurdles (15.07) and triple jump (36-3¼) and second in the 300 hurdles (46.48) and long jump (17-2¼).

Jarrod Washburn, who pitched 12 season for various teams in Major League Baseball and was born in La Crosse, is her dad. Kerrie, her mom, was a six-time track and field All-American at UW-Oshkosh, and her other brother Owen plays baseball for Texas Tech.

QUICK ADVANCEMENT: Chippewa Falls junior Brooklyn Sandvig has enjoyed quite the postseason, one that started with four victories, four school records and four conference records at the Big Rivers Conference meet.

Sandvig won four Division 1 medals last season and won the 400 to make it the highlight.

She is seeded first in the 200 (24.57) and 400 (55.27), second in the 100 (12.03) and fourth in the long jump (18-3½).

FAMOUS MIDDLE NAME: It’s a good thing that Hartland Arrowhead senior Charlie Wesley turned into a distance runner.

That’s because his full name is Charlie Prefontaine Wesley, an obvious nod to legendary distance runner Steve Prefontaine.

Wesley, who has one of Prefontaine’s quotes tattooed on his forearm, is here in the Division 1 800, 1,600 relay and 3,200 relay. He is seeded third in the 800 (1:55.32), and the Warhawks are the second see din the 1,600 relay (3:24.1).

WILL CUMBERBATCH’s TITLE COUNT SOAR?: Shorewood junior Nathan Cumberbatch won the Division 2 400 and 800 as a sophomore, and he followed that up by winning the Division 2 state cross country championship in the fall.

He is entered in the 400, 800 and 1,600 relay this weekend and trying to add to his collection of championships.

Cumberbatch is the top seed in the 400 (49.34) and 800 (1:55.67). His best career times in those events are 47.58 and 1:51, respectively, and he ran the 800 time while representing Trinidad in the Caribbean Junior Championships (Carifta Games) in Jamaica.

FAMILY EVENT: Luxemburg-Casco senior John Larson is the latest in a long line of hurdlers in the family.

His father, Ron, is a Holmen High School graduate and held multiple records while competing for the Vikings. John’s older brothers, Sam and Luke, were also prominent hurdlers for the Spartans.

Sam qualified for four state events as a senior, and John is making his last bid to add to the family history. John is is seeded third in the Division 2 300 hurdles (40.27).

COVID IMPACT: Baseball used to be king for Fall Creek senior Soren Johnson, but the COVID-19 pandemic motivated him to try something new as a junior.

Johnson’s first season as a thrower ended with a spot in the state track and field meet, and he took home a third-place medal in the Division 3 shot put and fifth-place medal in the discus.

“Even in middle school, my dad would let me throw the discus or shot put in case I would hurt my (throwing) arm (for baseball),” Johnson wrote on an information request.

Johnson is seeded first in the discus with a sectional throw of 167-11, but his career best is 173-3.

NINJA WARRIOR ADVANTAGE: West De Pere junior Eliza Aitken is seeded third in the Division 1 200 (25.46), third in the 400 (56.86), seventh in the pole vault (11-3) and is part of the top-seeded 1,600 relay (3:55.1).

She’s also been a hockey player — he dad, AJ, is the coach St. Norbert College — but she complements her training with regular workouts on Ninja Warrior courses.

Aitken injured her foot and had to have a bone removed last summer, but she’s back into form now and has cleared 12-6 in the pole vault.

ROBERSON HAPPY WITH CHOICE: Auburndale’s Terrence Roberson is entered in four events this weekend, and it isn’t something he ever saw as a possibility when he was younger.

The senior will run the Division 3 100, 200 and 400 relay in addition to competing in the long jump. He is seeded second in the long jump at 20-10½, but there was a time that Roberson didn’t think the sport was for him.

“I didn’t want to do track when I was younger,” Roberson disclosed on an information request. “I was kind (of) told to, so I did it reluctantly.

“Then, after that first year in middle school, I still wasn’t interested, but now I can’t get enough of it, and it’s my favorite sport.”

Roberson, who was captain of Auburndale’s basketball team and an all-conference selection, will join the track and field team at UW-la Crosse next season.

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

