One goal was to clear 16 feet, but it paled to the bigger opportunity Sam Crenshaw gave himself Saturday at the WIAA state track and field meet.

The important thing for the Bangor High School junior was to walk off the turf at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex with a gold medal.

So while he didn't get the chance to attempt 16 feet and missed three times at a height he has cleared three times in competitive situations, Crenshaw had plenty to smile about after his successful vault on 15 feet gave him a Division 3 state pole vault championship

"This is amazing," Crenshaw said. "Getting over 15 (feet) was great, and I was ready for 15-6, but it just didn't happen.

"So that will come next year."

Crenshaw did clear 15-6 on three occasions this spring after placing fifth in the state as a sophomore.

"Coming off last year, I looked at how things were and thought I could win it," Crenshaw said. "The motivation was there. I lifted and really worked hard to get here."

Crenshaw entered the fray at the opening height of 12 feet instead of waiting until the bar was pushed higher.

"I came in earlier than normal to get comfortable," he said. "We decided (Friday night), and it gets me into the meet and my mind confident."

FRIED ADDS TO MEDAL COUNT: Central senior Bennett Fried may never top the athletic experience he had Friday night/Saturday morning while competing in the Division 1 triple jump and 200-meter prelims.

The lights went out, but he didn't care. He loved being at the track late and handling a unique meet that lasted more than 15 hours and ended up with him earning a third-place medal.

He placed third again on Saturday under much difference circumstances, but he also had fun doing that.

Fried, who still had to run the 200 later Saturday, finished third in the Division 1 long jump of 23-5¼ amid a beating sun and heat that made jumping much different than the night before.

"The adrenaline took over like it always does," Fried said of competing in the elements. "My last jump was way out there and probably would have gotten me second place, but I scratched."

That will always put a question mark on the performance, but Fried said he was content with the distance.

"It sucks," he said of losing such a big jump. "But people get hurt, too, so things happen. When I look back, I'll say I got third, and I'm happy with that."