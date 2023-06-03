The top of the podium had eluded Cashton High School senior Braylee Hyatt throughout the second day of the WIAA state track and field meet.

Hyatt medaled in the long jump and 800-meter relay, and a runner-up finish in the 100 put her as close as she had been to the top step Saturday.

It came down one race, and Hyatt delivered by winning the Division 3 girls 200 in 25.44 seconds to finish her high school career standing tall as a state champion.

“It feels so good to be on the top of the podium,” Hyatt said. “All the hard work has paid off. I just can’t even describe it. It’s just so awesome.”

The podium spot was just one of Braylee's many motivating factors going into the 200. The first and foremost was the one with whom she shares a name: her sister Adelynn.

The two are naturally competitive — each being three-sport stars at Cashton during their high school careers — and Adelynn has been Braylee’s biggest cheerleader since graduating.

“We have a little funny competitiveness,” Hyatt said. “She has always pushed me that I could do more and do this. She always reminds me how much I have to be proud of and how good I’ve done. She’s been such a positive influence on my life because she did it all and was amazing.”

Another motivator for Hyatt was who was in the lane — or lanes — to her left. Three freshmen made the finals and started inside of her from Lane 5 as the top seed.

Hyatt’s main competition was Wisconsin Rapids Assumption freshman Bella Thomas, who beat her for the 100 title earlier in the day by just a tenth of a second. Hyatt took second at 12.50.

“I knew she was really good as a freshman,” Hyatt said. “She’s crazy good for that level. I said, 'I want to top that. I want to be a state champion.' I was just trying to stay strong and fight to the end.”

The cooldown after the 100 was short-lived as Hyatt immediately ran to continue her long jump title run. Hyatt hit 17 feet, 3¼ inches on her first leap after the 100, good enough for sixth place.

After wrapping up the long jump, Hyatt had to rush back to the track to anchor the 800 relay team. Hyatt, sophomore Makayla Gooselaw, freshman Gabby Hyatt and sophomore Adrianna Biever finished fifth in 1 minute, 46.59 seconds.

Hyatt finally got a chance to catch her breath before running the 200 and claiming her fourth medal of the day.

“After I got the 100, long jump and relay done, I was able to catch a breather and drink a little water,” Hyatt said. “It’s been a lot, but it’s good. It keeps me busy and warmed up.”

Hyatt will continue her athletic career close to home at Viterbo University, where she’ll play volleyball.

“I’m super excited,” Hyatt said. “I love Viterbo and the smaller atmosphere there. Volleyball has always been my favorite sport, and Viterbo has very good volleyball teams. I’m excited to play with a new set of girls and see what I can do there.”