BOYS

(Alphabetical order)ELIJAH BROWN, jr., Tomah: Brown is a qualifier in the Division 1 100 and 200, he is seeded fifth in the 200 (22.08) and sixth in the 100 (10.95).

COLLIN CONZEMIUS, sr., Aquinas: Conzemius won the Division 2 100 and 200 last season and is seeded first in the 200 (21.74), fourth in the 100 (10.95) and is part of the Blugolds’ third-seeded 400 relay (43.14).

SAM CRENSHAW, jr., Bangor: Crenshawk is a major player in the Division 3 pole vault, where he qualified at 14-0 but has cleared 15-6.

BENNETT FRIED, sr., Central: Fried won the Division 1 triple jump and placed second in the long jump last season, and he enters this meet seeded fourth in the long jump (22-6¾) and seventh in the triple jump (44-5½).

NICKY ODOM, sr., Onalaska: Odoom is a three-event qualifier with a spot in the Division 1 long jump (20-11) and positions with the team’s 400 (43.78) and 800 (1:29.26) relays.

AARON POELMA, sr., Central: A four-event qualifier, Poelma is entered in the Division 1 high jump (6-1), 110 hurdles (15.36), 300 hurdles (40.48) and is part of the RiverHawks’ 800 relay (1:31.08).

GAVIN RIDGE, sr., Onalaska: Ridge is a qualifier in the Division 1 300 hurdles (40.34) and part of the Hilltopers’ 400 (43.78) and 800 (1:29.26) relay teams.

ANDEN SCHIELDT, sr., Central: Schieldt is a qualifier in both the Division 1 shot (53-8½) and discus (149-2). he is seeded 10th in the shot put.

AVIN SMITH, sr., Logan: Smith is a four-event qualifier and will compete in the 110 hurdles (15.23), 300 hurdles (40.48), triple jump (40-0¾) and Logan’s 1,600 relay (3:25.84).

BLAKE THIRY, so., Prairie du Chien: Thiry is a three-event qualifier in the Division 2 110 hurdles (15.1), 300 hurdles (40.99) and triple jump (44-8). He is seeded fourth in the triple jump and sixth in the 300 hurdles.

GIRLS

ERIN GLUCH, so., Westby: The Division 2 champion in the high jump drops to Division 3 this season for an attempt to become a two-time winner. She had a sectional height of 5-2.

BRAYLEE HYATT, sr., Cashton: Hyatt’s state career comes ot an end with participation in four events. Hyatt is entered in the Division 3 100 (12.52), 200 (25.75) and long jump (17-7½) in addition to running one led for the Eagles’ 800 relay (1:46.93).

LYDIA LAZARESCU, fr., Holmen: Lazarescu makes her state debut in the Division 1 100 (12.26) and 200 (25.6) after a memorable freshman season. She also runs with Holmen’s 400 relay (50.42).

MEGHAN NELSON, sr., Westby: Another four-event qualifier, Nelson is here in the 100 hurdles (16.5), 300 hurdles (46.58), pole vault (10-6) and 1,600 relay (4:12.14).

CASIDI PEHLER, jr., Arcadia: Pehler is seeded first in the Division 2 pole vault (11-6) and a qualifier in the discus (128-11).

JADYN RODEN, jr., Holmen: Roden has been breaking her own records all spring and is qualified in the Division 1 shot put (37-6½) and discus (125-3).

ALLI THOMAS, sr., Onalaska: Thomas is the top seed in the Division 1 300 hurdles (44.22) and will run with the Hilltopeprs’ 800 (1:43.38) and 1,600 (3:57.5) relays.