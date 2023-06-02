WIAA state track and field: Delayed meet scheduled to continue Friday night

LA CROSSE -- The WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet was in a weather delay as of press time for this edition.
The Division 1 meet started about two hours late Friday night at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Field Complex because of a weather delay that occurred during the Division 2 and 3 meet earlier in the day.
The Division 1 meet originally was scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. After it started at 6:30 p.m., the meet was placed in another weather delay after about a half hour of action.
Spectators and media were asked to leave the stadium and go to their vehicles or into nearby Mitchell Hall. The boys pole vault was moved to another indoor facility on the campus and competition began around 8:15 p.m.
The rest of the meet was in a delay. However, meet officials were hoping to resume the competition late Friday and scheduled a restart time of 9:30 p.m.
WIAA STATE TRACK AND FIELD: Photos from the first day
The WIAA state track and field meet kicked off with the first day of action Friday at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex on the campus of UW-La Crosse.
Aquinas senior Collin Conzemius, center, wins his Division 2 heat in the 100-meter dash at the WIAA state track and field meet at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex on Friday.
Todd Sommerfeldt
Cashton senior Braylee Hyatt crosses the finish line first in her heat of the Division 3 100-yard dash at the WIAA state track and field meet at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.
Todd Sommerfeldt
Tomah junior Elijah Brown, center, lunges for the finish line in a Division 1 100-meter preliminary race at the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday night.
Todd Sommerfeldt
Osceola freshman Elletta Uddin wins her heat of the Division 2 100-meter hurdles at the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
Todd Sommerfeldt
Northland Pines sophomore Nora Gremban won the Division 2 1,600-meter run for the second year in a row. She completed the race at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex on Friday in 4:53.3.
Todd Sommerfeldt
Logan senior Dominic Kreiling runs the Division 2 boys 3200-relay at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships Friday at Roger Harring Stadium.
James Krause
Andrew Tucker
G-E-T senior Jordan Stanislowski takes off during the triple jump at the WIAA state track and field meet Friday in La Crosse.
Andrew Tucker
G-E-T senior Jordan Stanislowski leaps into the pit during the triple jump at the WIAA state track and field meet Friday in La Crosse.
Andrew Tucker
G-E-T senior Jordan Stanislowski kicks up some dirt during the triple jump at the WIAA state track and field meet Friday in La Crosse.
Andrew Tucker
Prairie du Chien senior Shayla Straka makes her second jump in the triple jump during Friday's action at the WIAA state track and field meet.
Andrew Tucker
Arcadia junior Casidi Pehler makes her approach during the pole vault at the WIAA state track and field meet Friday. Pehler won the meet with a height of 11 feet, 6 inches to improve on a fourth-place finish as a sophomore.
Andrew Tucker
Arcadia junior Casidi Pehler clears the bar during the pole vault at the WIAA state track and field meet Friday.
Andrew Tucker
Webster senior Ava Washburn approaches a hurdle during the 300-meter preliminaries Friday at the WIAA state track and field meet.
Andrew Tucker
Sophomore Blake Thiry jumps over a hurdle during the 300-meter preliminaries at Friday's WIAA state track and field meet.
Andrew Tucker
Logan senior Avin Smith sprints through the final straightaway during the 300-meter hurdles preliminaries Friday at the WIAA state track and field meet.
Andrew Tucker
C-FC senior Wesley Pronschinske pulls away by a step at the finish line of the 3,200-meter run at the WIAA state track and field meet Friday. Pronschinske was the event’s runner-up finisher.
Andrew Tucker
C-FC senior Wesley Pronschinske gets set at the starting line before the 3,200-meter run at the WIAA state track and field meet Friday.
Andrew Tucker
C-FC senior Wesley Pronschinske was in a tight pack for the majority of the race during a runner-up finish in the 3,200-meter run at the WIAA state track and field meet Friday.
Andrew Tucker
Iola-Scandanavia senior Charlie Vater throws his arms up as he crosses the finish line in a sizable victory, beating the field by more than 13 seconds for a state championship in the 3,200-meter run on Friday.
Andrew Tucker
Brookwood junior Owen Radloff (left) makes the handoff to senior Dylan Powell during the 3,200-meter relay on Friday at the WIAA Division 3 state track and field meet at Roger Harring Stadium.
James Krause
Cashton senior Braylee Hyatt (left) runs alongside Shiocton junior Karissa Birch (center) and Randolph senior Savannah Duckett during a WIAA Division 3 100-meter heat on Friday at the WIAA state track and field meet at Roger Harring Stadium. Hyatt won the heat in 12.66 seconds.
Aquinas senior Collin Conzemius sprints to the finish during a Division 2 boys 400-meter relay heat race at the WIAA state track and field meet Friday at Roger Harring Stadium.
James Krause
Aquinas junior Jonathan Skemp sprints to the finish of the 3,200-meter run Friday during the WIAA state track and field meet.
Andrew Tucker
Prairie du Chien sophomore Blake Thiry competes in the Division 2 110-meter hurdles during the WIAA state track and field championships on Friday at Veterans Memorial Field Complex at UW-La Crosse.
ERIC AUER LEE, River Valley Media Group
Shiocton senior Cade Stingle competes in the 110-meter hurdles during the WIAA state track and field championships on Friday at Veterans Memorial Field Complex at UW-La Crosse.
ERIC AUER LEE, River Valley Media Group
Volunteers set up hurdles during the WIAA state track and field championships on Friday at Veterans Memorial Field Complex at UW-La Crosse.