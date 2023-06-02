WIAA state track and field: Delayed meet scheduled to continue Friday night

LA CROSSE -- The WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet was in a weather delay as of press time for this edition.

The Division 1 meet started about two hours late Friday night at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Field Complex because of a weather delay that occurred during the Division 2 and 3 meet earlier in the day.

The Division 1 meet originally was scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. After it started at 6:30 p.m., the meet was placed in another weather delay after about a half hour of action.

Spectators and media were asked to leave the stadium and go to their vehicles or into nearby Mitchell Hall. The boys pole vault was moved to another indoor facility on the campus and competition began around 8:15 p.m.

The rest of the meet was in a delay. However, meet officials were hoping to resume the competition late Friday and scheduled a restart time of 9:30 p.m.