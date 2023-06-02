He was, perhaps, the most unassuming record-breaker the WIAA state track and field meet has ever produced.

Grantsburg High School senior Jordan Gaffney spoke very matter-of-factly as he discussed the 23-foot, 6¾ -inch long jump he unleashed Friday morning on the pit in the middle of Roger Harring Stadium at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

It merited an immediate announcement to the crowd while Gaffney just went back to work in the effort to beat it. He didn’t, but he beat any other Division 3 jumper that’s competed in the event at the state meet.

He didn’t seem surprised, but he seemed proud. Gaffney’s past luck in the state meet hadn’t been that good, so this was a welcomed performance.

The only time he cracked a smile was when he was asked if he understood the significance of what he’d done. He didn’t even know what the record was when the meet began.

“Not really,” he said while rubbing his head with his left hand. “It’s pretty cool. I didn’t even expect to come here and break a record.

“I just wanted to podium. I came in (seeded) fourth, and last year I didn’t get on the podium.”

What Gaffney didn’t understand was that he had just beaten a mark that stood since 1970.

“That’s a 53-year-old record,” another reporter told Gaffney with a laugh as he weighed the accomplishment.

Dag Birkeland of Iowa-Grant went 23-6½ – yes, he beat the record by a quarter-inch – at Monona Grove High School, and jumpers spent the next 52 years trying to beat it.

Gaffney wasn't the only record-breaking long jumper on Friday.

Waupun senior Jacob Abel followed up Gaffney's feat by jumping 24-3¼ in the Division 2 finals. That beat a quick storm that hit the facility around 2:50 p.m. and beat a record that stood since 2012.

Abel entered the meet with a sectional performance that was about 4 inches short of the old record, then obliterated it.

Gaffney admitted that he was an unlikely candidate.

His path has definitely been an interesting one.

But let’s address the actual jump before we get to that.

Gaffney built toward the record, starting off with a 21-10¾ and following that up with a 22-10. He hit the big one next, but it didn’t break the record initially.

“It was a 23-6¼ , I think, but (officials) re-measured it,” Gaffney said,”and it was a record.”

Gaffney, who also helped Grantsburg qualify for the 400 and 800 relay finals, was congratulated by his peers and went back to work. He popped two more jumps of more than 23 feet – a distance he had never reached before Friday – but nothing better than the record he had just established.

He was also the beneficiary of not having his events run into each other. Gaffney said the relays didn’t interfere with his jumping on Friday.

It looked like a breakthrough performance at a sectional meet hosted by Cameron during his sophomore season would change his trajectory in the event.

“I was jumping 19s that whole meet and wasn’t going to make it to state,” Gaffney remembered. “I just randomly went and jumped a 21-5, and it was 2 inches off the school record.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, I want to go get that.’”

He didn’t get it that meet or at the state meet that year – more on that momentarily – or even his junior season. Gaffney then broke that record multiple times this spring and ousted a familiar name – current Kansas City Chiefs linebacker and former University of Wisconsin standout Leo Chanel – from the school record book.

Now, back to that state meet his sophomore season.

“A friend of mine and I were coming home from work the night of going to state,” Gaffney said. “Two of my friends were driving ahead of me and my friend at 4 in the morning, and they rolled their car. I got out of the car to check on them, and I sliced my leg on the rust of my friend’s car.”

The result was a torn Achilles, but it didn’t stop him from competing in the state meet.

He jumped 20-5½ with that injury and placed 12th.

But Gaffney is in a new place now. He may be focused more on the 400 and 800 relay finals on Saturday, but he should take some time to celebrate what he accomplished on Friday.

He deserves it.