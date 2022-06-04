WIAA state track and field: La Crosse Aquinas' Collin Conzemius a D2 state champ in the 100

Aquinas High School track and field coach Geoff Wilhelmy excitedly made the announcement as Collin Conzemius exited the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex track with the exclamation point of the day hanging around his neck.

"Congratulations," he said with a big smile while shaking the junior's hand. "That's three years in a row that Aquinas has had a 100 and 200 state champions."

Conzemius was given a vote of confidence by former Aquinas sprinter Lukas Beck and made his mentor look like a genius after a performance he will always remember when thinking about the WIAA state track and field meet.

Collin Conzemius was handed the opportunity to continue what is becoming quite a sprinting tradition for the Aquinas boys, and he wasn't about to squander it on Saturday.

He started by winning the Division 2 100-meter dash and continued it by helping the 400 relay team place second. Conzemius then put an exclamation point on his day by winning the 200.

The bigger news is that the performances gave the Blugolds 100 and 200 champions at the WIAA state track and field meet. The junior gave the Blugolds a champion in both individual events for a third year in a row.

"As Lukas said last year, he thought I could continue his legacy," Conzemius said. "I used that as motivation to build into this season, and Lukas taught me a lot of good things."

Conzemius shouted and pumped his fist after crossing the finish line first in in the 100 in 11.02 seconds to follow up a pair of Division 3 victories in the event by former teammate Lukas Beck.

Conzemius beat McFarland's Andrew Kelley (11.5) and third-place St. Croix Falls' Dayo Oye (11.2).

"We live on speed, and the program is built on speed," Aquinas sprint coach Chris Carley said. "We always run fast on Saturdays. For some reason, even though we set up on Saturday, we always come through on Saturday."

Conzemius had some added motivation after not running his best at the sectional meet and qualifying second out of Friday's preliminaries.

"My times were lacking the last couple of meets," said Conzemius, who also helped the Aquinas football team win a Division 5 state championship in the fall. "I focused on getting out of the blocks fast and maintaining it from there."

Conzemius did that to hold off Kelley and Oye and improve on last season's runner-up finish.

Conzemius saved what may have been his most impressive performance for last, when he won the 200 in 21.95. Kelley was second in 22.28 and Denmark's Simon Alexander (22.29).

He didn't compete in the event until regionals and put together a good enough game plan to execute for a state title just a couple of weeks later.

"It was mostly because I always have these little injuries," Conzemius said. "We wanted me to be in it (for postseason) and were able to do it.

"Coach has a plan for the entire season, and it works out, apparently."

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

