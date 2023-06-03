Collin Conzemius has a hanger in his bedroom to hold all of the medals he's earned as an athlete at Aquinas High School.

He has three more to add — two of them gold — before retiring the display and moving on to UW-La Crosse. The collection will not make the move with him because he is ready for a new start.

"It's a new chapter," Conzemius said after crossing the finish line for the Blugolds one last time as the winner of the Division 2 200-meter dash at the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday.

Teammates cheered for him as he came off the medal stand and joined in his final celebration before he talked about the chapter that was closing.

"This is surreal, and I couldn't have asked for a better way to go out," Conzemius said while reflecting back on the four championships and eight medals he won in this particular meet.

Conzemius started his day with a victory in the 100 and followed that up by running the anchor leg for the third-place 400 relay team.

That leaves him with three second places and a third to go with the four titles he won in the 100 and 200. He won on Saturday with times of 10.72 seconds in the 100 and 21.39 in the 200.

He grimaced a bit with disappointment after completing the third-place relay finish, but that mood was quickly tempered when learning the Blugolds broke a program record by completing the race in 43 seconds.

"I'm so proud of that group, and I love those guys," Conzemius said of senior Jackson Flottmeyer, junior David Malin and freshman Logan Becker. "It was great to run a good time, and I wish we would have gotten the 'W,' but third place isn't bad after running a 44 earlier in the season."

Flottmeyer, Malin and Becker all knew the key to running their best time in the relay on Saturday. That was by getting the baton to Conzemius as quickly as they could.

"I wanted to get a good lead for Jackson and have Jackson and Logan build," Malin said. "If we got it to Collin in first, no one was going to pass him."

Flottmeyer, a Winona State University football commit, pointed out that those not named Conzemius on the team held very basic roles in the big plan for success. It all involved setting the table for Conzemius.

"We are going to be on the record board with Collin Conzemius," he said while motioning to Malin, Becker and himself. "Conzemius belongs there, but here you have a football player (Flottmeyer), a basketball player (Becker) and a wrestler (Malin).

"It will be pretty cool to be up there."

Becker probably had the toughest job of the season because the other three had the experience of winning a runner-up medal last year.

That relationship was fostered during football season — all four helped the Blugolds win a second consecutive Division 5 state championship in November — but wasn't without pressure.

"I did not know what to expect coming into this," Becker said. "These guys were really welcoming and trusted me. That was the main thing ... their trust in me.

"They trusted me to get the baton to Collin Conzemius. That's all we had to do."

Conzemius beat Denmark's Simon Alexander (21.56) in the 200 and Alexander and McFarland's Andrew Kelley (both 10.76) in the 100.

Conzemius showed strong closing speed in both races and said he had to make up a deficit against Alexander in the 200 to position himself for victory.

"I knew he'd be with me the entire race," Conzemius said of Alexander. "He had me for a little bit coming around the turn. I just stayed relaxed, pulled up next to him and went from there."