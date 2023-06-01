Collin Conzemius has become a real student of the sprint game.

The Aquinas High School senior likes breaking down his starts, his arm movements, his strides, and anything else coaches bring to his attention.

Conzemius soaks in every detail he can glean from sprint coach Chris Carley and others trying to make the Blugolds the best athletes they can be.

The senior’s interest was piqued two years ago when he placed second to teammate Lukas Beck in the Division 3 100-yard dash at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse.

Sure, he liked running at that point. But that and his participation on a second-place 400 relay showed that he could be a special competitor in something he’d previously shown a passive interest.

“After being a sophomore and running with Lukas like that, I knew that we were moving up to Division 2 (the next year),” Conzemius said. “I knew I’d have to work harder because of that, and that’s where it started.

“I talked to coach Carley more and some of our weight guys and got in the weight room a lot more. That really helped me get to learn and grow as an athlete.”

Conzemius returned to the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex and enjoyed the kind of weekend he’d hoped to complete. He won the 100 and 200 and helped the 400 relay place second.

But he didn’t just win those events, he walked away with the fastest time of the weekend — regardless of division — in both sprints.

This prompted relay teammate and Aquinas quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer to proclaim Conzemius the fastest football player in the state as the two connected consistently on deep passes while winning a second consecutive Division 5 state championship in the fall.

Now, Conzemius has his sights set on repeating two more championships in the 100 and 200 this weekend.

Carley thinks his star sprinter can do it because Conzemius enters the meet with season-best times of 10.58 seconds in the 100 and 21.48 seconds in the 200.

“To be a champion and to try and become a repeat champion, you have to be a student of the sport,” said Carley, who is winding down a 30-year coaching career this weekend. “To be at the level Collin is at now, you really have to know how to treat your body right, what to do in the offseason, how to prepare mentally.

“He’s an open book, and he is just sucking up knowledge.”

An emphasis on weight training, speed workouts from Eddie Hodges of Three Rivers Performance and technique pointers from future Aquinas sprint coach Dillon Martinez have Conzemius on top of his game at the right time.

He enters the 100 as the fourth seed after running to qualify. McFarland’s Andrew Kelly (10.75), Denmark’s Simon Alexander (10.79) and Sheboygan Falls’ Emmitt Krauter (10.8) all beat Conzemius’ 10.95 at the sectional, but they will see a different runner Friday and Saturday.

His sectional time of 21.72 in the 200 is first, but we know he can run faster in that, too. Krauter and Alexander are also in the mix to challenge him there.

The 400 relay enters third with its qualifying time of 43.14 is third among qualifying teams. Denmark (42.64) and Freedom (42.69) are the faster groups there.

Conzemius will continue to run after this weekend for UW-La Crosse, which just placed second at the NCAA Division III national outdoor championships. Carley said the landing spot was perfect for a runner, particularly with assistant coach Mark Guthrie on the staff.

Guthrie coached the Eagles to 22 national championships — 12 indoor, 10 outdoor — between 1988 and 2006, and his point of emphasis with the team is the 400 dash and 400 hurdles.

Conzemius is targeting the 200 as his top event in college but said he wants to pursue his potential as a 400 runner. His best 400 time of 49.08 this season ranks third in Division 2, but he opted not to run that as a fourth event due to the timing of his sprints and the relay.

“I’ve talked to Collin quite a bit about if he wants to go beyond college (with track and field), which he has the ability to do, and Guthrie will take you to levels you’ve never seen,” Carley said.

Conzemius doesn’t know what level he can reach in track and field, but is committing to find out. Dropping his times low enough to qualify for U.S. Olympic Trials is something Carley thinks can be a reality after working with Guthrie.

“If I can get there, I’d love to do that,” Conzemius said.”That’s definitely a dream and goal I have.”