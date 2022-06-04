WIAA state track and field: La Crosse Aquinas' Collini Conzemius a D2 state champ in the 100

Collin Conzemius was handed the opportunity to continue what is becoming quite a sprinting tradition for the Aquinas High School boys, and he wasn't about to squander it on Saturday.

The junior started a big day in the best of ways by winning the Division 2 100-meter dash and giving the Blugolds a champion in that event for a third year in a row in the WIAA state track and field meet at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

Conzemius shouted and pumped his fist after crossing the finish line first in 11.02 seconds to follow up a pair of Division 3 victories in the event by former teammate Lukas Beck.

"As Lukas said last year, he thought I could continue his legacy," Conzemius said. "I used that as motivation to build into this season, and Lukas taught me a lot of good things."

Conzemius, who also qualified for runs in the finals of the 400 relay and 200 on Saturday, beat McFarland's Andrew Kelley (11.5) and third-place St. Croix Falls' Dayo Oye (11.2).

"We live on speed, and the program is built on speed," Aquinas sprint coach Chris Carley said. "We always run fast on Saturdays. For some reason, even though we set up on Saturday, we always come through on Saturday."

Conzemius had some added motivation after not running his best at the sectional meet and qualifying second out of Friday's preliminaries.

"My times were lacking the last couple of meets," said Conzemius, who also helped the Aquinas football team win a Division 5 state championship in the fall. "I focused on getting out of the blocks fast and maintaining it from there."

Conzemius did that to hold off Kelley and Oye and improve on last season's runner-up finish.

