Aquinas High School senior Collin Conzemius knew where the Division 2 100-meter dash was going to be won at Saturday's WIAA state track and field meet.

Closing out the race was the most important thing he had to do in order to become a repeat champion, and Conzemius was up the challenge at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

"I was assuming I would come out first out of the blocks," said Conzemius, who ran a winning time of 10.72 seconds to clip Denmark's Simon Alexander and McFarland's Andrew Kelley(10.76). "I knew I'd have to close hard, and it worked out.

"I just kept my head down and pumped through it to finish strong."

The victory is his third at the state track and field meet after claiming titles in the 100 and 200 last year. He will still run the 400 relay and 200 dash later today.