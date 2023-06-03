Central High School senior Bennett Fried may never top the athletic experience he had Friday night/Saturday morning while competing in the Division 1 triple jump and 200-meter prelims at the WIAA state track and field meet.

But while Friday night's atmosphere — two weather delays and a light outage that led to the meet ending at 1:17 a.m. — made an impact on Fried, Saturday might creep into his memory a little more often than he anticipated.

After winning a third-place medal in the triple jump Friday night, Fried followed it up with another third place in the long jump and closed out his Central career with a runner-up finish in the 200-meter dash.

I ended up with silver, but I had a (personal record) by 0.2 seconds," Fried said in reference to his 200 time of 21.55. "(New Richmond's Ethan Turbeville) is just really fast."

Turbeville ran the race in 21.38, but Fried was followed closely by Tomah junior Elijah Brown, who was third (21.65). Fried has enjoyed his athletic rivalry with Brown and said he was proud of what the two accomplished in that race.

"Eli had a PR, too, and I though this was a really good showing for our area," he said. "We have really good track athletes around here, and it's good to show that."

Fried won his second jumping medal of the weekend in much difference circumstances than he won the first. The triple jump was staged after storms came through and pushed the competition into the late-night hours on Friday.

Saturday's long jump was contested under a blazing sun and hot temperatures, but that didn't impact Fried, who handled it well with a performance of 23-5¼.

“The adrenaline took over like it always does,” Fried said of competing in the contrasting elements. “My last jump was way out there and probably would have gotten me second place, but I scratched.”

That will always put a question mark on the performance, but Fried said he was content with the distance.

“It sucks,” he said of losing such a big jump. “But people get hurt, too, so things happen. When I look back, I’ll say I got third, and I’m happy with that.”

He was also happy to walk away with a silver medal after breaking his own personal record with a time of 21.55 in the 200 finals.