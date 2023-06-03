It was 12:37 a.m. as Bennett Fried stood with his back to the finish line of the track at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

Friday was gone, and Saturday was here. The first day of the WIAA state track and field meet had morphed into the second due to a couple of weather delays and a stretch of time when the stadium lights went out.

Fried, a Central High School senior, was talking about his third-place finish in the Division 1 triple jump as a small crowd made as much noise as it could for those still competing. Yes, still competing.

Fried wasn't discussing his experience with the meet concluded because it didn't finish until 1:17 a.m. Fifteen hours and 47 minutes after the event began, spectators -- certainly some who spent the entire day there -- gathered up their things and meet officials starting prepared the facility for shutdown.

"It's 12:30 in the morning, and we're still here," Fried said. "How great is that?"

As great as Fried setting a personal best during the final triple jump of his career. Sure, he wanted gold, but Fried is both realistic and willing to give his opponents credit. They just jumped better than he did.

"I thought it went really well, and I don't think you can ask for more than a (personal record)," Fried said after jumping 46 feet, 11¾ inches. "I did my best but those guys had good jumps, too."

Germantown senior JV Myles won the event with a 47-4¼, and he was followed by Kenosha Bradford senior Keany Parks (47-2¼). Fried's season best was a 46-0½, and the only two jumpers to beat him before Friday were, coincidentally, Myles and Parks.

Fried said the weather delays -- everyone in attendance was evacuated form the facility during a two-hour delay that ended about 8:45 p.m.

Fried declared the weather delays annoying but found a different experience when the lights went out as he competed in the triple jump.

"When the lights went out and everyone got out their phones

The rain and lightning cooled temperatures significantly, and Fried took advantage with his jump and a strong preliminary run in the 200-meter dash.

Fried is seeded fourth in the 200 finals after placing second in his heat with a time of 21.78 seconds. Tomah junior Elijah Brown beat Fried in the prelim with a 21.74.

Those two events will be accompanied by a long jump for Fried, whose 24-1¼ is the best among Division 1 jumpers this season.