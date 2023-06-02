Logan High School senior Dominic Kreiling was flying on the opening lap of the Division 2 boys 3,200-meter relay Friday at the WIAA state track and field meet.

Kreiling led the opening lap and came across second before handing off to senior Daniel Wilson at a clean 2 minutes.

“Being the first leg, I really wanted to put my team in a good position to start off,” Kreiling said. “I came in a little hot, was a little faster than I wanted. Coming across I got passed at the end, but I still felt really good about the leg.”

It paid dividends. Kreiling, Wilson, junior Isaac Trohkimoinen and senior Andrew Hackbarth placed third in the event with a time of 8:02.9.

The Rangers squad knocked nearly 10 seconds off its seed time of 8:12.67. Kreiling and his teammates credited the adrenaline of the state finals for powering them from the sixth-seed to bronze.

“Just being at state you have more adrenaline and you’re more willing to put your body on the line,” Kreiling said.

Hackbarth said the increase in competition is what motivated him to the team’s fastest and final leg, clocking in at 1:57.38.

“Better competition helped a lot I think,” Hackbarth said. “Better competition at state just coming from a big meet. You just feel faster.”

Green Bay Notre Dame Academy’s time of 8:00.16 beat out Lakeside Lutheran for the title by just .16 seconds. The Rangers group enters motivated for their final two events with the 1,600-relay still ahead for it this weekend.

“We got three seniors over here so this was our last big chance to do good,” Trohkimoinen said. “We wanted to run as fast as we could and end on a good note and that’s exactly what we did.”

“We’re a great team and we did the best that we could do,” Wilson said.