WIAA state track and field meet: La Crosse Aquinas sprinters set pace

It was punchline after punchline, and why not?

The Aquinas High School boys 400-meter relay team didn't win a gold medal in the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday, but there is certain sense of pride that accompanies turning an eight seed into a silver medal.

The Blugolds were excited. They were excited to see what they accomplished with a team that was anticipated to do well as part of a program that has made plenty of noise with its sprinters in recent years.

"I knew we had a chance at this when he came out," Aquinas sprint coach Chris Carley said while pointing to junior Jackson Flottmeyer. "When we got him and him (pointing to Quinn Miskowski), I knew this could be special."

Sophomore David Malin talked about the joy of running in Lane 9, and Miskowski discussed channeling Carley out on the track.

"He was a good runner back in the day," Miskowski said of Carley. "I had to channel him and be Carley-esque until I could get the baton to Collin (Conzemius) so he could finish it off."

The Blugolds were clocked at 43.5 seconds, and that was only beaten by Ellsworth's 43.21. Malini led off and was followed in order by Flottmeyer, Miskowski and Conzemius.

The group also reversed a decision to change up its steps before the finals, and it paid off on the exchange between Malin and Flottmeyer.

"Crispest handoff all year," a smiling Flottmeyer said. "Carley, God bless him, he messed with our steps this wee, but David and I switched it back, so I hope he isn't mad."

Carley wasn't.

"We adjusted some steps from yesterday, and they adjusted back and didn't listen to Coach Carley," Carley said with a smile. "That was a good thing today."

