WIAA state track and field meet: Local qualifiers to watch

BOYS(Alphabetical order)

ELIJAH BROWN, so., Tomah: Brown is a double qualifier and has the honor of entering the meet as the fastest seed in the Division 1 100 after a 10.68 in sectionals. He is also a qualifier in the 200 (22.76).

SAM CRENSHAW, so., Bangor: Crenshaw is tied for the fourth seed in the Division 3 pole vault (13-0).

COLLIN CONZEMIUS, jr., Aquinas: Conzemius is seeded fourth in the Division 2 100 (10.81) and sixth in the 200 (22.3). He also runs with the Blugolds’ fifth-seeded 400 relay (43.93).

BENNETT FRIED, jr., Central: A four-event qualifier, Fried is the top Division 1 seed in the long jump (23-4) and the second seed in the triple jump (45-10¾). Fried is also part of the RiverHawks’ 400 and 800 relays. The 400 is seeded first at 42.88 and the 800 seventh at 1:29.37.

EVAN GLUCH, sr., Westby: He is tied for the fourth seed in the Division 2 pole vault at 13-6.

ANDREW HACKBARTH, so., Logan: Hackbarth is seeded sixth in the Division 2 800 (1:59.43) and is part of qualifying teams in the 1,600 (3:30.77) and 3,200 (8:17.65) relay teams.

NICK ODOM, jr., Onalaska: Odom is here as an individual and as part of the relay portion. Odom is seeded 12th in the Division 1 long jump (21-7) and is part of the qualifying 400 relay team (43.69).

MARTELL OWENS, sr., Logan: Owens is seeded third in the Division 2 shot put (51-4) and fifth in the discus (156-1).

GAVIN PROUDFOOT, sr., Onalaska Luther: Proudfoot is seeded fourth in the Division 3 discus with his qualifying distance of 149-8.

JACK SCHLESNER, so., Cashton: He is the No. 1 seed as the only Division 3 participant to clear 6-5 in the high jump at a sectional.

BLAKE WILLIAMS, sr., Black River Falls: Williams enters with the sectional throw to beat in the Division 2 discus after posting a qualifying performance of 163-0, which is 7 inches ahead of the pack.

GIRLSERIN GLUCH, fr., Westby: Her first state meet includes the second-best qualifying height in the Division 2 high jump at 5-4. Two others tied her at sectional meets and just one went higher.

BRAYLEE HYATT, jr., Cashton: Hyatt is a double qualifier in sprints. She is seeded seventh in the Division 3 100 (12.89) and 10th in the 200 (26.47). Hyatt also qualified in the long jump (16-5¼), where she is seeded eighth.

LAUREN JARRETT, sr., Logan: She is the seventh seed in the Division 2 100 (12.39) and is part of the Rangers’ top-seeded 400 relay (49.86) and second-seeded 800 relay (1:46.25).

KALLI KNOBLE, sr., Logan: A four-event qualifier, Knoble is the defending champion in the Division 2 high jump. Her sectional effort of 5-2 has been beaten by four opponents and tied by five others, but Knoble should be in the running for gold. She is also seeded third in the long jump (17-7¼), third in the triple jump (35-10¼) and part of Logan’s top-seeded 400 relay team (49.86).

KAMRYN MCNALLY, sr., Holmen: McNally, also a state qualifier as a gymnast, is entered in the pole vault (10-6) and long jump (16-7¼).

CASIDI PEHLER, so., Arcadia: Pehler enters the meet seeded second in the Division 2 pole vault after clearing 10-6 at the sectional meet. is one of three local vaulters in the top nine, with West Salem’s Macey Tauscher sixth (10-3) and Black River Falls’ Gabi Pardoe ninth (10-0).

ALLI THOMAS, jr., Onalaska: Thomas is here for one individual events and two relays in Division 1. She is seeded 11th in the 300 hurdles (46.36) and is part of the Hilltoppers’ 800 and 1,600 relays, which were timed at 1:46.43 and 4:04.97, respectively, at the sectional meet. The 1,600 team is seeded 10th.

QUINN WENTHE, sr., G-E-T: Wenthe is seeded first in her heat and second overall in both the Division 2 100 hurdles (15.59) and 300 hurdles (46.43) and has helped the Red Hawks qualify seventh in the 1,600 relay (4:10.3).

JULIE YANG, so., Logan: Yang is part of the top-seeded 400 relay (49.86), second-seeded 800 relay (1:46.25) and qualified for the Division 2 200 (25.82).

