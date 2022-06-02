WIAA state track and field meet: Lucas Heyroth widens track and field scope

LODI, Wis. — Lucas Heyroth never had competed in the triple jump.

In the first meet giving it a try this season, the Lodi senior and University of Wisconsin track and field commit leaped 45 feet, 5 inches at the Sauk Prairie Relays to break the school record, dating to 1989.

“I’m a fast learner, I guess,” the 6-foot-2, 195-pound Heyroth said with a laugh.

That, plus his speed, athleticism and competitiveness, heightened in a family of athletes, have given him a leg up in track and field from a young age.

Nancy Rabensdorf, who coaches jumps and hurdles for the Blue Devils, said the triple jump accomplishment turned heads on the Lodi coaching staff. Lodi head track and field coach Randy Skellenger agreed.

“He didn’t do anything (in the triple jump) leading into that,” Skellenger said. “Then he just went out and took down a 30-year record.”

Rabensdorf, however, wasn’t completely surprised that Heyroth, after talking through the triple jump process, figured out his steps and unleashed the effort.

After all, she’s watched Heyroth excel in athletic events – notably the hurdles — ever since he was in fifth grade and she was his physical education teacher.

“It’s always been like that since I’ve worked with him at age 10 or 11,” she said about how quickly he absorbs the initial instruction. “He’s a natural athlete.”

Then turning to Heyroth, she said, “I’ve never had anybody like you (in coaching), Lucas.”

Heyroth took home three individual gold medals — in both Division 2 hurdles events and the long jump — at last year’s WIAA state track and field meet in La Crosse. He also owns the school record in the long jump.

He returns to this year’s state meet as a high seed in several events. He has qualified in the 110-meter hurdles, the 300 hurdles, the long jump and the triple jump for the Division 2 state meet Friday and Saturday at the UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Stadium Complex.

Heyroth — a standout running back and linebacker in his favorite sport, football — entered the spring coming back from a broken left collarbone that derailed his football season in the first game last fall and a hip flexor injury that hindered him early this track and field season.

He dazzled with the triple jump mark in April and as the postseason began he had top-ranked results in Division 2 in the triple jump and the 110-meter hurdles, according to wi.milesplit.com.

He finished first in the 110 hurdles and long jump, second in the 300 hurdles and third in the triple jump at the Capitol Conference meet in Lodi.

Heyroth claimed four victories at the Viroqua Regional – winning the 110 hurdles (14.59 seconds), the 300 hurdles (41.58), the long jump (22-0) and the triple jump (44-2½).

He then won the 110 hurdles (:14.42) and the 300 hurdles (40.07), and placed second in the long jump (22-9¾) and third in the triple jump (44-5½) at the Prairie du Chien Sectional.

He enters the state meet as the defending Division 2 champion in the 110 and 300 hurdles and the long jump. He is the top qualifier in the 110 hurdles, the second-fastest qualifier in the 300 hurdles, the second seed in the long jump and the fourth seed in the triple jump.

Heyroth is hoping for another sterling performance at the state meet after leading Lodi to a share of the Division 2 state championship last season in La Crosse. Lodi tied Jefferson for first with 40 points.

“It was a great feeling,” Heyroth said. “Everything about the day was just pretty awesome. I like winning, so it was fun.”

Heyroth helped earn 35 of Lodi’s team points, claiming first in the long jump (22-10), the 110 hurdles (14.56) and the 300 hurdles (39.19) and being part of the 800 relay that placed fourth.

“He was well-rested and ready to go,” Rabensdorf said. “I think he had his mind set on what he wanted to do and it fell in place.”

But Heyroth said, “I was dead,” by day’s end after competing in the Division 2 meet that was contested over one day (rather than the normal two with all three divisions competing) due to COVID-19 accommodations.

Heyroth’s four individual events this season demand different practice preparations. But Skellenger said Heyroth, whom he described as “an exceptional athlete” — can handle it.

“The higher the competition rises, typically the further, the longer, the faster he runs. … I don’t think anybody is worried about it because once you get him into a meet setting he basically buries it and finds another level,” Skellenger said, adding: “If you get him in there (in the 110 hurdles) with somebody who can challenge him through two or three hurdles he explodes. Same with the 300 hurdles.”

Heyroth’s competitive nature was fueled by older siblings Jacob and Mackenzie, who also were standout athletes at Lodi prior to going to Wisconsin (Jacob for football and Mackenzie for track and field). Mackenzie Heyroth finished third in the heptathlon at the recent Big Ten Conference meet.

Rabensdorf believes Lucas Heyroth’s ability to learn quickly will bode well when he competes at Wisconsin, where he was recruited as a decathlete.

“It will be challenging,” she said. “But he likes challenges.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0