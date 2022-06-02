WIAA state track and field meet: Wisconsin Dells' Anchor driven by success

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Hailey Anchor always has had a taste for competition.

The Wisconsin Dells High School senior likes the pressure, whether it be the Block The Sun Run at 9 years old, a simple essay or exam in school or the WIAA Division 2 state track and field championships.

“She really likes to go after the hard stuff,” said Tara Anchor, Hailey’s mother. “She’s taken hard classes and she likes to be pushed.”

“No matter what she did … she wanted to win,” her father, Dan Anchor, said.

Hailey has done plenty of that in the classroom, on the basketball court and the track.

The University of Minnesota track commit recently was selected as one of 32 WIAA Scholar Athletes — one of four Division 2 girls among 830 total applicants — along with being named her class salutatorian with a 4.00 GPA. Not to mention being a three-time state track and field medalist. She also has garnered multiple All-South Central Conference accolades across cross-country, basketball and track and field.

“It’s definitely a challenge,” she said. “You definitely have to be able to find time for both and not spend too much time on the other.

“It is very overwhelming at times, I’m not going to lie, but I just have to tell myself that I’ll get through it.”

There have been plenty of hurdles to clear, namely finding the time to do everything she wants to do. On top of her academics and athletics, she is part of the student council, Key Club and the Wisconsin Dells High School National Honor Society.

Hailey said she also likes to stay active in their church youth group, so she’s developed a strong sense of time management over the years.

“She’ll take every minute of time to her advantage in school because she knows she can’t outside of school,” Tara Anchor said.

Despite being such a good manager of her time, it’s a very demanding schedule. It’s why Tara and Dan make sure that Hailey can recover both mentally and physically once a week.

“There’s no working out, there’s no homework; go be with your friends and do something else,” Tara said about the rest day, typically set aside for Saturday. “We tried to make sure she had good balance, and I think she does for the most part.”

Running through the pain

That balance was thrown off when Anchor began suffering diaphragm spasms the fall of her sophomore year in 2019. She began to have breathing problems at the beginning of that cross-country season, suffering cramps in her abdomen because her diaphragm wouldn’t relax and curve back up when she exhaled.

It was a punch to the gut after Hailey finished 18th at the WIAA Division 2 state cross-country meet as a freshman in 2018, helping the Chiefs finish ninth as a team.

“She had such high expectations because it was such a great year,” Dan Anchor said. “To go out and have this happen and see her struggle like she has, she never gave up throughout the whole thing.”

She didn’t dwell on setbacks. In fact, she continued to run with the Chiefs her junior and senior seasons despite her injury struggles.

“Wanting to help them succeed, just knowing how to push through the pain to where I can help them even if it does cost part of my performance and my ability,” she said about why she continued to run. “Just knowing I’m doing it for them and that I’m still able to be part of the team means a lot.”

She more than played a part. Hailey was a leader for the girls cross-country team, a role that carried onto the basketball court. Coach Bob Buss has seen plenty of top-notch players come through his program during his nine-year tenure leading the Chiefs’ girls program.

None touched the levels of leadership Hailey did.

“She’s one of the hardest workers I ever had,” he said. “She was always the leader, always led in every drill we did and I never once had to get on her about her effort. She’s one of the most selfless people I’ve coached.”

That leadership has been on full display this spring with the Chiefs’ girls track and field team. Hailey helped Wisconsin Dells to the South Central Conference title for the fifth time in the last six seasons when the Chiefs scored 182 points to top runner-up Mauston (157) on May 17.

She had her hand in many of those points, recording first-place finishes in the 400 (1 minute, 2.06 seconds), 800 (2:32.74) and high jump (4 feet, 10 inches). She added a runner-up finish in the 100 (13.32).

“She’s not very voiceful and talkative, but she leads by example,” track coach Troy Nelson said.

Helping set the standard

Hailey continued to lead by example at Monday’s Division 2 Viroqua regional, qualifying for Thursday’s Prairie du Chien sectional in four events. She won both the 400 (59.83) and 800 (2:23.97), added a third-place finish in the high jump (5-1) and closed her night by anchoring the Chiefs’ 1,600 relay to victory (4:17.23).

Setting that example for underclassmen is something Hailey takes pride in, being “someone they can look up to and strive to be when they get older.”

It’s a role that current Portland State redshirt freshman Laura Beghin, a 2020 Wisconsin Dells grad and another former WIAA Scholar Athlete, played during Anchor’s underclassmen years.

“I always strived to do what she was doing and accomplish what she’s accomplished,” Anchor said. “So being able to be a Scholar Athlete after she already was one was something I was very thankful for.”

Anchor is the fourth Wisconsin Dells student-athlete to receive the honor from the WIAA dating to 1984, joining Jenna Mace in 2018, Beghin and 1987 grad Bob Logan.

Anchor has earned 10 varsity letters across three sports as well as a combined 14 All-SCC honors, according to her WIAA Scholar Athlete bio.

She can add to that hardware total at this week’s Division 2 state championships after winning the 400 and finishing runner-up in the 800 at last Thursday’s Div. 2 Prairie du Chien sectional. After that, she’ll take on her next challenge — competing at the NCAA Division I level for Minnesota. The Golden Gophers proved to be the perfect fit for Anchor, who wants to go to medical school.

“I wanted to be able to go to a school that’s strong at track and strong at academics so that I would be pushed in both,” she said.

She plans to compete in the heptathlon, which includes four events she’s never competed in — the 100 hurdles, long jump, shot put and javelin.

“She’s in a sport that’s perfect for her because what she puts into it, she’s going to get out of it,” Nelson said.

