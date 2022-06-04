WIAA state track and field: Monroe senior, future Wisconsin tight end JT Seagreaves wins relay title

LA CROSSE -- JT Seagreaves hasn't had a high school track and field season end anywhere but the Veterans Memorial Sports Complex on the campus of UW-La Crosse.

But until Saturday, he'd never headed home with a gold medal.

Seagreaves has built most of his statewide reputation as a football player, and he will try to expand that footprint in the future after he joins the Badgers in Madison in June 12.

But the 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end from Monroe was still concentrating on competitive sprints over the weekend, and he anchored a Division 1 championship relay team for the Cheesemakers.

Monroe won the 800 relay in 1 minutes, 30.04 seconds with Seagreaves as its anchor for the highlight in a two-medal performance.

"Last year, we won silver, and we knew this year that we were going for gold," Seagreaves said after winning the 800. "That's exactly what we did.

"I got (the baton) a little behind, but I was on the inside. I had to chase him (Ellsworth's Max Grand) down, but it felt so good. Winning is amazing."

Lucas Flom, Charlie Wiegel, and Lucas Sathoff ran with Seagreaves. Seagreaves and Sathoff later teamed up with Egor Sereda to place fourth in the 400 relay (43.6).

Seagreaves, who also ran with the 1,600 relay team and placed seventh in the finals, said he has spent the spring running sprints and waited until the postseason to add relay events to his meet schedule.

"I've been running a lot of 100s, 200s and some (1,600 relays) here and there," he said. "It's been interesting training.

"I've been putting on some weight, but I feel good about my speed as I train and get bigger."

