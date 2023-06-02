It didn’t look fun.

Nora Gremban said it was fun, but her body language conflicted with that as she crossed the finish line first in the Division 2 1,600-meter run Friday in the WIAA state track and field meet at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

“It felt amazing, and I just felt strong,” said Gremban, a Northland Pines High School sophomore who also won the event as a freshman. “That last lap hurt, but the last 100 felt really strong.”

Gremban won her race in the late morning as sun pounded the track and temperatures approached the 90s.

She beat Two Rivers senior Mikaela Helling (4:57.42) — the runner-up — by more than 4 seconds.

The heat, she said, was more of a mental challenge than a physical one.

“I do a lot of visualization before my races,” Gremban said. “I felt like I knew what I was getting myself into.”

Her second event didn’t go as well as the kick she typically shows just wasn’t there. Gremban was pushing for the lead until the final turn but finished sixth with a time of 2:18.16.

While new surroundings didn’t stop her from winning the same events as a freshman, she said the added comfortability of a return trip to UW-La Crosse helped her Friday.

“A lot of memories get made on this track, and I get to see girls I don’t see very much when I come here,” she said. “There’s a lot of support here for me, and that’s really nice.”

CUMBERBATCH SET UP NICELY: Shorewood senior Nathan Cumberbatch, who entered the meet with five previous state championships, maximized his success on Friday.

Cumberbatch, who has won two straight Division 2 400s and 800s — and the 1,600 relay last season — qualified first for Saturday’s 400 with a time of 48.73. He also anchored the 1,600 relay that qualified first for the finals at 3:20.9.

WASHBURN RECOVERS: Webster senior Ava Washburn overcame a fall during the 100 hurdle preliminaries to place fourth in the Division 3 triple jump (37-4¾). She also won her heat and qualified second for Saturday’s finals in the 300 hurdles (46.18).

Washburn, who won three events and made Webster a team state champion by herself as a junior, also has the long jump on her Satu

ABEL BREAKS OUT: Waupun senior Jacon Abel said he has gradually built toward the record-breaking long jump he recorded on Friday.

Abel won the Division 2 event with a leap of 24-3¼ just before the meet was delayed due to weather. He came back and opted not to attempt his last jump due to the break in action.

“I kind of built myself up to that point,” Abel said. “I started low key, and once conference started, I built my way back and started getting consistent with these 22, high 22, low 23 jumps.”

Abel was seeded first coming in at 23-4⅕ — his personal best before Friday — and made his decision, in part, to avoid risking finals in the 100 and triple jump.

The UW-Oshkosh commit is seeded first in the triple jump (45-5½) and qualified seventh for the 100 final on Saturday.

JEFFERSON’S JOHNSON TAKES RECORD TO GOPHERS: Future University of Minnesota women’s basketball player Ayianna Johnson completed the first half of her hopeful throw sweep in Division 3 on Friday.

Johnson defended her championship in the Division 2 discus in record-breaking fashion with a throw of 154-2. The old record was set by Brodhead/Juda’s Amber Curtis (153-11) in 2002.

Johnson comes back Saturday and tries to improve on a sixth-place finish in the shot put as a junior.

MARTINS GETS GOOD START: Shorewood senior Delea Martins, a North Carolina commit, qualified for three Saturday finals in Division 2.

She is seeded first in the 200 (24.61) second in the 100 (12.19) and third in the 400 (57.45). The 200 time set a meet record in her division.

MORE RECORDS: Chequamegon’s Autumn Michalski set a new standard in the Division 3 800 with a time of 2:12,13, and Athens’ Aiden Janke beat the previous best in the Division 2 shot put with a heave of 55-2¾

Janke broke his own record.

Beloit Turner’s Rachel Cleaver broke wheelchair records in the shot put (16-8¼) and 800 (2:38.64).