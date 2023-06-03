Prairie du Chien High School sophomore Blake Thiry went all out in the Division 2 boys 110-meter hurdles, but it didn’t pay off.

Thiry had an early advantage but sensed he was starting to lose pace with the leader. After getting tripped up on the last hurdle, Thiry had to settle for seventh at 15.32 seconds.

“I wanted to win it, didn't want to get second,” Thiry said. “I just went for it, came up short and stumbled.”

Thiry made up for it with two medals in the 300 hurdles and triple jump at the WIAA state track and field meet Saturday at Veterans Memorial Sports Complex. Thiry finished fifth in the triple jump at 44 feet, 1½ inches and then fourth in the 300 hurdles, where he ran a 40.14.

“I just didn’t have much recovery time,” Thiry said on his performance after the 110. “My dad was talking to me, telling me, ‘Battle through this. You can do this. You've been through this before.’ I knew I could do it, and I’m glad I got on the podium.

“It was tough because I had to go to the triple jump right away when it was done to make sure I got into the finals. It was tough to recover, but I got through it.”

Logan senior Avin Smith also struggled in the 110 hurdles but rebounded with a third-place finish in the 300 hurdles (39.91).

“I think the 300 is just a little longer, and I do a little better in those longer races,” Smith said. “I do the 1,600 relay, too, so a long race has sort of become my thing.”

Luther’s Schmeling podiums in triple jump

Sophomore Jack Schmeling finished fourth in the Division 3 boys triple jump. His best attempt was his third, coming in at 43-3 after seeding at the top of the first flight with a 42-5.

Holmen junior Jadyn Roden captured a fifth-place finish in the Division 1 girls discus, launching a 125-4 on her sixth and final attempt.

Westby senior Meghan Nelson won a medal for the Norsemen in the Division 3 girls 300 hurdles, placing fourth (46.43) after seeding fifth.

Roderick, Sparta take state runner-up

The Sparta girls earned team state runner-up in the wheelchair division thanks to the weekend performance of senior Ariana Roderick. Roderick’s best finish Saturday was second in the mixed 800 wheelchair (4:20.70). She also finished third in the 400 wheelchair (2:05.18).

Logan junior Wyatt Peterson won his heat of the 800 wheelchair (23.35) and finished sixth overall. Peterson also took sixth in the 400 wheelchair (1:41.22).